Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, AL

Minnie James Perine

By Editorials
southalabamian.com
 7 days ago

Mrs. Minnie Lee James Perine, age 70, was the first child born to the loving parentage of the late Mr. Willie Lee James and the late Mrs. Ethel Ree Burrell James on March 18, 1951 in the Choctaw Bluff community of Jackson. She departed this life May 22, 2021 at Jackson Medical Center in Jackson.

www.southalabamian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Jackson, AL
Obituaries
City
Detroit, AL
City
Jackson, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mildred#Pastor#Sisters#Harper High School#Vacation Bible School#Vbs#The Youth Department#Katie Lrb Wesley Rrb#New Canaan Church Road#The Zoo Zoo Hunting Club#Jackson Medical Center#Mrs Perine#Husband#Austin#Choctaw#Canaan#Aviano#Italy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Clarke County, ALClarke County Democrat

Clarke Records

Nathan Wade Hutto, to Peyton Colleen Bailey. Arthur Dale Young Jr., to Carrie Motes Hays. Jeremy Ivan Wilson, to Tracy Leann Tucker. Heather T. York, to MME Realty LLC. Tom Jones, to Robert John Starek. Lynne Ernest, to Conrad Kenneth Vick Jr. Donald C. Dorman, to Franklin Ross Henderson. Barry...
Jackson, ALsouthalabamian.com

Card of Thanks

To our family and many friends of the late James Reginald “Reggie” Goodwin, we wish to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation for the food you provided, the visits, and kind words during this difficult time. Your many acts of kindness and sympathy continue to be a great comfort. We also send our gratitude to Jackson Home Health, Southern Care Hospice, special caregivers, Deb Ogle, Chasity Lassiter and Brenda Hicks. Thank you to Bro. Randy Boone and Bro. Kyle Routzahn for a beautiful service honoring our daddy. Thank you to Gaston’s Grill, Grove Hill Baptist Church, and Union Baptist Church for the delicious meal after the service. A special thanks to Larry Walker for his countless visits and friendship to our daddy.
Grove Hill, ALsouthalabamian.com

May 12, 2021

Please login or subscribe to view this page. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password. Motorists on College Avenue can see statutes of three children playing or dancing in front of the White Smith Memorial Library. The new feature was erected as a memorial to the late Richard Long, mayor of Jackson from 2000 to 2016.
Jackson, ALsouthalabamian.com

Playing at the library

Motorists on College Avenue can see statutes of three children playing or dancing in front of the White Smith Memorial Library. The new feature was erected as a memorial to the late Richard Long, mayor of Jackson from 2000 to 2016.
Jackson, ALsouthalabamian.com

MARK YOUR CALENDAR

Board of Human Resources meets today The Clarke County Board of Human Resources will hold its regular meeting today, Thursday, May 13 at 10 a.m. The public is invited to attend. CCERA meets Thursday, May 20 The Clarke County Education Retirees Association will meet Thursday, May 20, 9 a.m., at the First Baptist Church in Jackson. This will be a […]
Clarke County, ALsouthalabamian.com

Clarke escapee captured near Allen

A Clarke County Jail inmate was recaptured near the Allen community late Thursday night, May 6 after leaving a county pickup in Thomasville. Robert Wayne Miller, 49, had been assigned to the now closed Life Tech program at Thomasville. Following his release he married locally and was living in Thomasville. He violated his parole and was lodged in the county […]
Jackson, ALsouthalabamian.com

Rickey Chapman

Rickey Chapman was a native of Jackson and a resident of Detroit, Mich. He was better known to family and friends as “Rick.” He is the son of Lee Brenda Chapman of Jackson. A graveside service is being held today, Thursday, May 6, 1 p.m., at the Dubose Family Cemetery...
Jackson, ALsouthalabamian.com

Martin gets Yates scholarship

Blayke Terrae Martin, a student of the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg and a 2018 Honor graduate of Jackson High School, has been awarded the Yates Construction Annual Scholarship of $10,000 to assist him in completing his Bachelor of Science Degree in Construction Engineering Technology in the spring of 2022.
Jackson, ALsouthalabamian.com

Jackson’s ‘Travis & Bob’ had Billboard hit in 1959

They soared to the top of the charts in 1959 with the single, “Tell Him No.” They had a few other songs that garnered attention but then they fell almost as fast as they had risen. “They” were Travis Pritchett and Bob Weaver, both from Jackson, who teamed up and...
Thomasville, ALThe Thomasville Times

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

The Thomasville High School Tigers football team will host Demopolis in the spring jamboree Friday, May 14 at 7 p.m. at D.F. Anderson Field. The Clarke County Education Retirees Association will meet May 20 at 9 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Jackson. This will be a drive-in meeting. Information sheets, gift bags and a birthday cake will be given out to members and guest.
Grove Hill, ALsouthalabamian.com

Clarke Deeds, Marriages Certificates

Marriage Certificates Jason Gaudet Howell, to Jamee Renae Houston. Kyle Wade Andrews, to Rebecca Nicole Anderson. Tellas Moore, to Patricia Darlene Wooten. Property deeds listed Dated April 21-28 City of Thomasville, to Alabama Power Company. Roy Rutledge, to Alabama Power Company. Town of Grove Hill, to Alabama Power Company. JMJ Real Estate Investment LLC, to Alabama Power Company. Dale W. […]