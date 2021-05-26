Angels’ Joe Maddon comfortable that Shohei Ohtani’s natural ability is enough for cameos in the outfield
ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani returns to the mound on Thursday night, which means he also could be returning to the outfield. Angels manager Joe Maddon said he was still deciding whether to have Ohtani hit on Thursday in Oakland. The Angels currently have just three position players on the bench, which means that if they give up the designated hitter by having Ohtani hit for himself that they will need pinch-hitters for the relievers who follow Ohtani.www.redlandsdailyfacts.com