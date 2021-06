Enjoy the Republican majority on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) while you have it. That majority will end soon. Three FERC Republican commissioners have approved Enable Midstream Partners’ Gulf Run natural gas pipeline which will, in part, connect Marcellus/Utica gas supplies to the Gulf Coast for exporting (see New Pipeline Designed to Connect M-U Gas to Gulf Coast LNG Exports). Both of FERC’s leftwing Democrats, Chairman Richard “Dick” Glick and his sidekick NRDC lawyer Allison Clements, voted against the project. Why are we not surprised?