FlightSafety Joins IBAC as Industry Partner
Aviation training provider FlightSafety International (FSI) has joined the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) as an industry partner. Participation in IBAC previously was limited to national and regional business associations, but now business aviation manufacturers, service providers, corporate flight departments, and charter operators can join as an industry partner or operator affiliate, provided they also are a member of one of the 15 IBAC member associations.www.ainonline.com