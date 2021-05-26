Cancel
FlightSafety Joins IBAC as Industry Partner

By Chad Trautvetter
Aviation International News
 15 days ago

Aviation training provider FlightSafety International (FSI) has joined the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) as an industry partner. Participation in IBAC previously was limited to national and regional business associations, but now business aviation manufacturers, service providers, corporate flight departments, and charter operators can join as an industry partner or operator affiliate, provided they also are a member of one of the 15 IBAC member associations.

