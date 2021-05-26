Could the Friends Reunion Special *Be* Any More Nostalgic?: Review

Friends: The Reunion isn’t the only long overdue reunion on its way. You and your besties are planning a little get-together of your own in anticipation of the HBO Max special. Since this may be the first time you’re all seeing each other as a group in more than a year, it’s got to be as epic as the Friends cast coming together again. Be inspired by the OG Central Perk crew by doing one of the many Friends TV show-inspired experiences and events leading up to the premiere on Thursday, May 27.