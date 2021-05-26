newsbreak-logo
Plusvital Leopardstown Trainers Championship Announced

By Robert D. Fierro
thoroughbreddailynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Plusvital Leopardstown Trainers Championship, which will run from June 3-Aug. 12, was announced by Leopardstown Racecourse on Wednesday. Each trainer will receive points for their wins at the meetings, with the overall winner receiving €3,000 of Plusvital nutritional supplement or genetic testing products on the final day of the series. In 2020, 27 trainers recorded wins at the venue. The company will also sponsor four races during the summer months.

www.thoroughbreddailynews.com
