STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse have agreed to continue planning for the State Track & Field Championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse on June 24-26. The State Track & Field Championships and all spring sports were canceled in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The schedule of the State Meet will be altered this year from its traditional format to accommodate continued COVID-19 guidelines. The meet will be held over a three-day period with events for both genders conducted in one day for each of the respective three divisions.