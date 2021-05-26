Cancel
Louvre to address 'social justice' issues under tenure of first female chief

By Anna Pujol-Mazzini
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Louvre has appointed a new director known for taking progressive stances, putting the world's largest art museum on course to tackle social justice issues. Laurence des Cars, 54, the first woman to take the position since it opened in 1793, has been instrumental in the restitution of works of art looted by the Nazis and spearheaded a show exploring the depiction of black people in 19th century art as the director of Paris' Musée d'Orsay.

