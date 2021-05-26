Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Dassault's 6X Service Entry Prep Includes Product Support Effort

By Jerry Siebenmark
Aviation International News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Dassault Aviation continues its Falcon 6X flight-test campaign, the French airframer is also preparing to support the business jet’s 2022 entry into service (EIS)—preparations that began long before the type’s March 10 first flight. Key among those preparations is ensuring the reliability of the 6X’s systems and components, according...

www.ainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dassault Aviation#Advanced Systems#Network Equipment#Production Systems#Product Line#French#Airframer#Falconscan#Dassault Falcon Service#Tag Maintenance Services#Tms#Luxaviation#Execujet Mro#Fbo#Falcon Command Center#Product Support Staff#Line Service#Service Center#Components#Diagnostic System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Industry
News Break
FCC
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseAviation International News

Directional Aviation's eVTOL Strategy Coming into Focus

“We are great at doing six-hour flights in business jets, but now had to learn how to do six-minute flights in rotorcraft,” Directional Aviation principal Kenn Ricci told AIN in explaining why the company purchased two helicopter operators—Associated Air Group (AAG) in the New York City area and Halo Aviation in London—in its quest to launch eVTOL urban air mobility service around 2025. “Operating helicopters now in the UAM environment gives us time on how to be proficient on very short flights.”
IndustryStamford Advocate

SAE International and GAMA Sign Cooperation Agreement for General and Business Aviation Efforts

Coordination Between SAE International and GAMA Will Further Enhance the Value for Industry and Government Partners. SAE International and the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) announced today the signing of an agreement to cooperate in the areas of general and business aviation, including advanced air mobility (AAM), electric/hybrid propulsion, vertical take-off and landing (VTOL), rotorcraft, manufacturing, quality, maintenance, repair and overhaul to meet the demands of the evolving aviation landscape.
Aerospace & DefenseExecutiveBiz

General Atomics Tests New Generator on Gray Eagle UAS’ Extended-Range Variant

General Atomics has conducted ground and flight tests of a brushless generator system built for the extended-range variant of its Gray Eagle unmanned aircraft system. The company said Wednesday its aeronautical and electromagnetic systems business units jointly developed the new motor to generate up to 14 kilowatts of power for the GE-ER platform, a 50 percent increase from the power capacity of the alternator currently used in the aircraft.
Marketsplanadviser.com

Investment Product and Service Launches

Morningstar invests $11 million in iraLogix; Transamerica announces latest R6 share classes; and ESG Asset launches new capital health care disruptors fund. iraLogix Inc., which creates products for the individual retirement account (IRA) market, has announced the completion of an $11 million Series B expansion led by independent investment research firm Morningstar Inc., with additional investments made by company insiders.
Industrymarketscale.com

Innovative Approaches to Always-On Service and Support

For customers and OEMs, it isn’t enough to have a state-of-the-art packaging system; service needs to also meet the highest standards. Pearson Packaging Systems’ Rolando Pena, Director of Customer Service, and Brian Patrick, Vice President of Engineering, spoke about the many service options Pearson provides to its customer and OEM base and how their service model is a value add.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation International News

Airbus Helicopters To Acquire German MRO, Supplier

Airbus Helicopters has agreed to acquire ZF Luftfahrttechnik from ZF Friedrichshafen in a deal that will broaden its range of MRO capabilities and add competencies in dynamic systems for the rotorcraft OEM. Financial terms of the deal, which is expected to close sometime this year following regulatory approvals, were not disclosed.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

How Fleet Is Expanding As Traffic Increases

More aircraft are becoming available as passenger traffic increases. Just 21% of the global commercial aviation fleet is in parked or parked/reserve status, according to the Aviation Week Network’s Fleet Discovery database. In addition, OEMs delivered 32% more aircraft in the first four months of... How Fleet Is Expanding As...
Charlotte, NCHigh Performance Composites

Collin Aerospace selected for A320 Airspace cabin passenger service unit upgrades

Collins Aerospace (Charlotte, N.C., U.S.), a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies Corp. (Waltham, Mass., U.S.), has been selected by Airbus (Toulouse, France) to supply upgraded passenger service units (PSU) for the delivery of the new A320 Family Airspace cabin. The advanced architecture and new design is said to fit seamlessly within the new Airspace cabin, and will support a consistent passenger experience across the family of aircraft.
Boise, IDAviation Week

Aircraft Lighting Products Becoming More Versatile

1. Tailored Lighting Products Company: AeroLEDs Product: AeroLEDs designs and manufactures LED-based landing, taxi, navigation, anti-collision strobe and interior lighting for aircraft from its FAA Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) facility in Boise, Idaho. The company has developed what it says is... Aircraft Lighting Products Becoming More Versatile is part of...
Aerospace & Defenseaerospace-technology.com

Airbus Helicopters creates new Sustainable Aviation Fuel User Group

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know. Airbus Helicopters is inviting all major stakeholders in the industry to join its newly created Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) User Group. The new initiative is dedicated to the rotary-wing community and seeks...
Aerospace & DefenseStamford Advocate

Valence Wichita Receives Lockheed Martin Approvals for the C-130 Hercules

WICHITA, Kansas (PRWEB) June 08, 2021. Valence Wichita recently received a wide range of processing approvals to support the Lockheed Martin C-130 Hercules and all of its variants. Valence Wichita’s first Lockheed Martin approvals greatly enhance Valence’s ability to support the Central US C-130 supply chain. Obtaining these new approvals...
Aerospace & Defenseverticalmag.com

Airbus Helicopters acquires ZF Luftfahrttechnik

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 11 seconds. Airbus Helicopters and ZF Friedrichshafen AG have signed an agreement regarding the acquisition of ZF Luftfahrttechnik GmbH by Airbus Helicopters as part of its strategy to strengthen its maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities. This step is also a contribution to improving and maintaining the fleet availability of the programs covered by the ZF Luftfahrttechnik product portfolio. ZF Luftfahrttechnik is currently an MRO service partner for the majority of the German Bundeswehr helicopter fleet. It has also delivered more than 10,000 gearboxes all over the world. It is a supplier of the H135 main gearbox, the tail gearbox of the Tiger helicopter, and has a share in the H145 program. In 2020, the company achieved revenues of € 85.3 million and employed 370 people. ZF Luftfahrttechnik is located in Kassel-Calden.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Kratos Supports The Satellite Industry's Digital Transformation With Sales Of Virtual Ground System Products To More Than 20 Customers

SAN DIEGO, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that in the first quarter of 2021 it delivered products supporting the satellite industry's movement toward virtualized ground systems to 24 customers around the globe. These included products in Kratos' quantum® and SpectralNet® lines, both of which are part of its OpenSpace™ family of dynamic, virtual ground solutions.
Aerospace & DefenseJanes

Saab to integrate Varjo mixed reality technology into Gripen E/F simulators

Saab announced on 7 June that it would be working with Finnish firm Varjo to integrate the company's technology into all simulators for the Saab Gripen E/F aircraft. Saab's Head of Tactical Environment Simulation and Visualisation Stefan Furenbäck said in a statement, “We are finalising the basic functionalities in our own simulator so that we can use Varjo's XR-3 headsets in all our flight simulators. We've previously carried out smaller, independent prototype-like projects but now we're integrating them into our actual flight simulators.”
Aerospace & Defensekey.aero

Revealing Herald Service Entry Report from 1961

Handley Page Herald Jersey Airlines Aeroplane Feature. A fascinating article on the then-new Handley Page Herald joining Jersey Airlines from The Aeroplane and Astronautics, 60 years ago. The Handley Page Herald first flew on August 25, 1955 with the manufacturer hopeful for a bulging order book. At the time this...
Aerospace & Defenseaviationtoday.com

Lilium Gets Support to Build Airline Operations in Europe

Lilium announced a new partnership with Luxaviation Group to support its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) operations in Europe, the company announced in a May 20 press release. “We are proud to be working alongside Luxaviation Group, a leading operator in the aviation sector with a track record in...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

UK Medium Helicopter Requirement Draws Leonardo’s Attention

With the promise of a final assembly line and heightened UK content, Leonardo is hoping its AW149 will be a shoo-in for the UK’s plans to purchase a new medium rotorcraft platform. Although yet to be released to industry, the New Medium Helicopter (NMH) requirements are expected to call for a twin...