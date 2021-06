A wallet is, by far, one of the most underrated accessories. It is also very personal—it carries your entire identity, from IDs and credit cards to photos of your loved ones. A wallet is a timeless accessory that you change only periodically; it is not like jewelry or shoes, which you easily swap out on a daily basis. So finding the right one that works with your daily lifestyle is key. Ahead, we have you covered with continental and compact wallet finds, as well as slim card cases and more. Find the one that's perfect for you.