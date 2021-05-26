Cancel
Cobalt Encoders/Decoders Include RIST Main Profile

 8 days ago

Cobalt Digital, designer and manufacturer of award-winning edge devices for live video production and master control, says that its implementation of the Reliable Internet Stream Transport (RIST) Main Profile now includes full support for certificate-based authentication. The enhanced functionality gives users of Cobalt’s 9992 encoder/decoder family and 9990 decoder an added level of security by ensuring the identity of the remote site when transmitting content over the Internet with RIST. Cobalt is an original contributor to the RIST protocol and is also a founding partner in the openGear initiative.

tvnewscheck.com
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Feature Encoding with AutoEncoders for Weakly-supervised Anomaly Detection

Weakly-supervised anomaly detection aims at learning an anomaly detector from a limited amount of labeled data and abundant unlabeled data. Recent works build deep neural networks for anomaly detection by discriminatively mapping the normal samples and abnormal samples to different regions in the feature space or fitting different distributions. However, due to the limited number of annotated anomaly samples, directly training networks with the discriminative loss may not be sufficient. To overcome this issue, this paper proposes a novel strategy to transform the input data into a more meaningful representation that could be used for anomaly detection. Specifically, we leverage an autoencoder to encode the input data and utilize three factors, hidden representation, reconstruction residual vector, and reconstruction error, as the new representation for the input data. This representation amounts to encode a test sample with its projection on the training data manifold, its direction to its projection and its distance to its projection. In addition to this encoding, we also propose a novel network architecture to seamlessly incorporate those three factors. From our extensive experiments, the benefits of the proposed strategy are clearly demonstrated by its superior performance over the competitive methods.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

T-profile in Power BI

An Introduction with the implementation of the concept. The concept of designing a T-profile comes under the Design Thinking process which based on user-centric design helps to build user empathy and guides the search for breakthrough innovation¹. The T-profile [2–6] showcases in a creative way the expertise of a person in a specific domain and also their experience or knowledge in other domains. Precisely, a T-profile depicts the width and depth of a person’s knowledge or skills. In other words, the vertical line in “T” depicts a person’s area of expertise in a specific domain, and the horizontal line in “T” depicts the person’s knowledge or experience in other areas besides his expertise. Such a person is often referred to as a T-shaped person with T-shaped skills and is cross-skilled capable of collaborating across different areas. Consequently, such people are a good fit for working in Agile teams [3–5].
Electronicsecomagazine.com

New Class of Underwater Acoustic Modems

Subnero modems are at the forefront of the underwater wireless communication technology. . In addition to providing unparalleled communication and networking performance, they also provide the user with the ability to transmit and record arbitrary waveforms. Being software-defined, these devices provide the flexibility to you, the user, to develop or extend the capabilities using your own techniques. We, at Subnero are constantly working to bring you new features to help you realize your vision of underwater communications and networking.   
SoftwareGigaom

Key Criteria for Evaluating GitOps Platforms

GitOps is rapidly evolving as a best practice approach for deploying cloud-native applications, and it is also a tooling framework for automating best practices. In broader terms, GitOps can be seen as an evolution of software-defined approaches to infrastructure as these become increasingly automated, and therefore has applicability beyond cloud-native applications.
Businessthefastmode.com

AI Chipmaker Hailo, Lanner Partner to Support AI Applications at the Edge

Leading AI chipmaker Hailo on Tuesday announced its partnership with Lanner Electronics to launch groundbreaking AI inference solutions for real-time computer vision at the edge. Hailo has combined its Hailo-8 AI acceleration module with Lanner’s edge computing boxes to create high-performance, compact devices to support the demands of emerging AI...
SoftwareHEXUS.net

TYAN Highlights New AI, Cloud and Storage Server Platforms

Delivering Breakthrough Performance for the Modern Data Center with Memory-Based AI Computing, Large Storage Capacity, and Software-Defined Storage Systems. “As the continued growth of using clouds for running HPC workloads, modern data center operators need to raise the bar for improved business outcomes”, said Danny Hsu, Vice President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation's Server Infrastructure Business Unit. “With leadership performance and modern security features,TYAN’s 3rd Generation AMD EPYC processor-based platforms empower our customers to drive performance at a competitive price.”
Softwaredesign-reuse.com

EdgeCortix Collaborates with Cadence to Accelerate AI Chip Design

-- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that EdgeCortix, Inc., a leading innovator, focused on artificial intelligence (AI) driven software and hardware acceleration solutions, specially designed for edge computing scenarios, has deployed multiple Cadence® verification and digital tools to accelerate the design and verification of its edge AI chips. In particular, the Cadence Verification IP (VIP) for the Arm® AMBA® 3/4 AXI standard and faster simulation performance with Cadence XceliumTM Logic Simulation, enabled EdgeCortix to shorten its verification environment's development to less than a month, while the Cadence GenusTM Synthesis Solution and JoulesTM RTL Power Solution delivered a 2X reduction in power analysis time with better power, performance, and area (PPA).
SoftwareHPCwire

Accelerating Your Data with NVIDIA InfiniBand Storage Solutions

The world’s most advanced research and product development centers in manufacturing, life science, and financial services demand high-performance storage platforms to execute their applications effectively. The pressure to maintain a competitive advantage across industries has increased with the addition of data-intensive applications brought on by AI and deep learning. The...
Technologymalwarebytes.com

Cobalt Strike, a penetration testing tool abused by criminals

If you were to compose a list of tools and software developed by security and privacy defenders that ended up being abused by the bad guys, then Cobalt Strike would unfortunately be near the top of the list. Maybe only Metasploit could give it a run for the first place ranking.
TechnologyHouston Chronicle

Cobalt Launches Public API, Continues Modernization of Pentesting

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Cobalt, the Pentest as a Service (PtaaS) company that’s modernizing the traditional pentesting model, today announced the launch of its public API. The Cobalt API allows customers to easily integrate their pentest data into other tools within their technology stack, enabling streamlined workflows and holistic analysis of their security program.
BusinessTimes Union

Martello Launches Global Partner Program Enabling Microsoft 365 Digital Experience Monitoring Services for Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

New partner LDI joins to offer unique Microsoft 365 and Teams digital experience monitoring to its more than 7,000 clients. Martello Technologies Group Inc., (“Martello” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MTLO), a leading developer of enterprise digital experience monitoring (“DEM”) solutions announces the launch of its channel partner program and welcomes partner LDI to the program. Martello’s partner program allows managed service providers (MSPs) and value-added resellers (VARs) to bring the benefits of Martello’s Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams digital experience monitoring platform to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). LDI, a New York-based leader in the supply, sale and service of digital office technology with more than 7,000 small and medium sized enterprise customers, has joined the program.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Development and characterization of a dispersion-encoded method for low-coherence interferometry

This work discusses an extension to conventional low-coherence interferometry by the introduction of dispersion-encoding. The extension facilitates the measurement of surface height profiles with sub-nm resolution. The selection of a dispersive element for encoding allows for tuning of the axial measurement range and resolution of the setup. The approach is theoretically designed and implemented for applications such as surface profilometry, the characterization of polymeric cross-linking and as a tool for the determination of layer thicknesses in thin-film processing. During the characterization of the implemented setup, it was shown that an axial measurement range of 79.91 $\mu m$ with a resolution of 0.1 nm was achievable in the evaluation of surface profiles. Simultaneously, profiles of up to 1.5 mm length could be obtained without the need for mechanical scanning. This marked a significant improvement in relation to state-of-the-art technologies in terms of dynamic range. It was also shown that axial and lateral measurement range can be decoupled partially. Additionally, functional parameters such as surface roughness were characterized with the same tool. The characterization of the degree of polymeric cross-linking was performed as a function of the refractive index. Here, the refractive index could be acquired in a spatially-resolved manner with an index resolution of down to $3.36 \pm 10^{-5}$. This was achieved by the development of a novel mathematical analysis approach. For the acquisition of layer thicknesses of thin-films, an advanced setup was developed which could be used to characterize the thickness thin-films and its (flexible) substrate simultaneously.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Improving Compositionality of Neural Networks by Decoding Representations to Inputs

In traditional software programs, we take for granted how easy it is to debug code by tracing program logic from variables back to input, apply unit tests and assertion statements to block erroneous behavior, and compose programs together. But as the programs we write grow more complex, it becomes hard to apply traditional software to applications like computer vision or natural language. Although deep learning programs have demonstrated strong performance on these applications, they sacrifice many of the functionalities of traditional software programs. In this paper, we work towards bridging the benefits of traditional and deep learning programs by jointly training a generative model to constrain neural network activations to "decode" back to inputs. Doing so enables practitioners to probe and track information encoded in activation(s), apply assertion-like constraints on what information is encoded in an activation, and compose separate neural networks together in a plug-and-play fashion. In our experiments, we demonstrate applications of decodable representations to out-of-distribution detection, adversarial examples, calibration, and fairness -- while matching standard neural networks in accuracy.
SoftwareSDTimes.com

A guide to application security tools

Checkmarx is the global leader in providing software security solutions that unify with modern application development initiatives like DevOps to reduce and remediate risk from software vulnerabilities. Checkmarx delivers the industry’s most comprehensive suite of Application Security Testing solutions and is trusted by more than 40 of the Fortune 100 companies and half of the Fortune 50. Checkmarx solutions are used by over 1400 customers worldwide in 70+ countries to measurably improve applications security programs.
Reuters

Glencore, Umicore to trace battery cobalt with blockchain technology

Mining and trading company Glencore (GLEN.L) and other miners are joining forces with battery material supplier Umicore (UMI.BR) to make the cobalt used in electric cars traceable using blockchain technology, they said in a statement. Miners and carmakers, under pressure to show electric vehicle batteries are sourced responsibly, are exploring...
Cell Phonesarxiv.org

A 4-Element 800MHz-BW 29mW True-Time-Delay Spatial Signal Processor Enabling Fast Beam-Training with Data Communications

Chung-Ching Lin, Chase Puglisi, Veljko Boljanovic, Soumen Mohapatra, Han Yan, Erfan Ghaderi, Deukhyoun Heo, Danijela Cabric, Subhanshu Gupta. Spatial signal processors (SSP) for emerging millimeter-wave wireless networks are critically dependent on link discovery. To avoid loss in communication, mobile devices need to locate narrow directional beams with millisecond latency. In this work, we demonstrate a true-time-delay (TTD) array with digitally reconfigurable delay elements enabling both fast beam-training at the receiver with wideband data communications. In beam-training mode, large delay-bandwidth products are implemented to accelerate beam training using frequency-dependent probing beams. In data communications mode, precise beam alignment is achieved to mitigate spatial effects during beam-forming for wideband signals. The 4-element switched-capacitor based time-interleaved array uses a compact closed-loop integrator for signal combining with the delay compensation implemented in the clock domain to achieve high precision and large delay range. Prototyped in TSMC 65nm CMOS, the TTD SSP successfully demonstrates unique frequency-to-angle mapping with 3.8ns maximum delay and 800MHz bandwidth in the beam-training mode. In the data communications mode, nearly 12dB uniform beamforming gain is achieved from 80MHz to 800MHz. The TTD SSP consumes 29mW at 1V supply achieving 122MB/s with 16-QAM at 9.8% EVM.
SoftwareThomasNet Industrial News Room

ComputerVault, Inc. Announces OEM Partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Deliver Hyperconverged Solutions through Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Offerings

Marlborough, MA., April 10, 2021 – ComputerVault Inc., announced today that through an OEM partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), it has certified HPE ProLiant servers to host the ComputerVault Hyper-converged Infrastructure enterprise software as a virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) offering. ComputerVault HCI delivers virtual desktops that perform faster than...
ComputersNeowin

Shutter Encoder 15.1

Shutter Encoder is one of the best video converter software and image, audio available today. It has been designed by video editors in order to be as accessible and efficient as possible. It is one of the few free professional tools. Based on FFmpeg, it has the largest codec library available. You can thus convert your files into many different formats.
Marketsthekatynews.com

Incremental Encoder Market

The report entitled Global Incremental Encoder Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 acts as a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. The report presents detailed analytical review and research on the global Incremental Encoder market which gives information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and the changing structure of the market. According to the analysts, this information is essential to […]