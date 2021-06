People as young as 12 will be able to get a vaccination against the coronavirus next week during a clinic at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Pullman. With the Pfizer vaccine now approved for people as young as 12, SEL announced it will stage a clinic for those in the younger age range from 3-6 p.m. Friday at the SEL Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Drive, Pullman. The clinic is open to people who live and work in Whitman County, according to an SEL news release.