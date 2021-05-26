newsbreak-logo
Wisconsin surpasses 7,000 COVID deaths

By Heather Poltrock
WSAW
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Five newly reported deaths due to COVID-19 complications have pushed the state over the 7,000 mark. To date, 7,003 people have died due to COVID. The age group most impacted by the illness’s fatal symptoms include those 80-89. That age group accounts for more than 30% of deaths overall.

