Ongoing Eligibility Reviews for Disability Retirees

By Guest Authors
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are under age 60 when you go on disability retirement and your disabling condition isn’t considered permanent, OPM will periodically ask you for additional medical documentation of your condition to determine if you are still disabled. If it determines that you are still disabled, your annuity will continue. If it concludes that you have recovered, it will suspend your disability annuity either after one year or when you are reemployed, whichever comes first.

