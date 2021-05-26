Cancel
Athol, MA

Photo: Library workers thanked

Athol Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHOL — The staff of the Athol Public Library are deeply appreciative of the thank-you gifts presented to them by the Friends of the Athol Public Library. In honor of National Library Week and Library Workers’ Day, the Friends brought flowers, garden ornaments, trowels, and gardening gloves for the staff, as well as a lovely card.

