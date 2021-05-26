newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

June 2021 New Music Releases

By C. Vernon Coleman II
Posted by 
XXL Mag
XXL Mag
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Summertime is nearly upon us. And with the warm weather comes more new music to heat up the streets. Following a three-year album hiatus, the Migos return with their new Culture III album on June 11. The Atlanta trio haven't dropped a studio LP since January 2018's multiplatinum-selling Culture II and are looking to make a big comeback. The group has been teasing the project for what seems like years, keeping the buzz going with songs like "Need It" featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, "Taco Tuesday," and "Racks 2 Skinny." After teasing the finalization of the album in early May, they officially announced the new LP's release date on May 17 via social media.

www.xxlmag.com
XXL Mag

XXL Mag

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hip-hop news, rap videos, rap music reviews, rapper interviews - hip hop on a higher level.

 https://www.xxlmag.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Smoke Dza
Person
Larry June
Person
Gucci Mane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quality Control Music#Release Date#November#Twitter Inc#New Music#Youngboy#Straightenin#Ciii#Releases#Summertime#Taco Tuesday#Atlanta Ga#Heat#Ski Mask#Sin City#South Florida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
XXL Mag

J. Cole Releases New Song ‘Interlude’ – Listen

Nearly a year ago, J. Cole released his two-song stimulus package, Lewis Street, which contained tracks "The Climb Back" and "Lion King on Ice." Since then, fans have been yearning for new Cole and it's finally here. On Friday (May 7), the Dreamville Records founder delivered a new single called...
MusicPosted by
XXL Mag

The 13 Best New Songs This Week

Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Yonkers, NYPosted by
XXL Mag

DMX Posthumous Album Exodus to Be Released This Month

It looks like we will be getting DMX's posthumous album before the end of the month. On Monday (May 10), one month after X's passing, the rapper's label Def Jam announced via Twitter that the Yonkers, N.Y. MC's last album, Exodus, is coming out on May 28. "The legacy continues. EXODUS 5/28," the tweet simply reads. A photo of the rapper is attached. DMX's Instagram account also confirmed the news with the same photo and caption.
MusicPosted by
XXL Mag

The Break Presents: Kenny Mason

Kenny Mason is one of the newest names to emerge out of Atlanta's underground hip-hop scene, and he did it in the heart of the pandemic. His official debut project, Angelic Hoodrat, dropped last April, buoyed by the popularity of his song "Hit," an inside look at the rush of pulling off scams. He flexes multiple flows, a bit of singing and jubilance on the track. "And it look like a few bands/What the fuck?/I ain't never had cash/Now I'm up/Having this shit on smash/That's what's up," he raps on the knocking Julien Earle-produced banger.
MusicNME

2PM to return with new music in June, JYP Entertainment confirms

K-pop veterans 2PM will make their long-awaited musical comeback in June. The boyband’s agency JYP Entertainment confirmed the news on May 18 in a statement to Star News Korea. “2PM is preparing to make a comeback in late June. We will announce the exact date once it is confirmed,” it said, according to Soompi.
MusicPosted by
XXL Mag

Lakeyah Aims to Be the Biggest Artist in the World as Quality Control Music’s Next Up

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Spring 2021 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. Milwaukee is known for its breweries, cheese curds and NBA basketball star Giannis “Greek Freak” Antetokounmpo, but hip-hop has struggled to escape its city limits to make it on the big stage. Lakeyah, a native of the Wisconsin city, wants to change that. “I aspire to be the biggest artist in the world,” she affirms. The 20-year-old rapper-singer has always had grand aspirations beyond her hometown. “I never saw myself doing anything else besides being an artist,” she conveys. That dogged determination catapulted Lakeyah to joining Quality Control Music in 2020—home of superstars like Lil Baby, Migos and City Girls. “‘Hold on. It’s something different about this girl,’” remembers Pierre “P” Thomas, CEO of Quality Control Music, when he first stumbled upon her Instagram in October of 2019. “She just had so much passion.”
Celebritieslilwaynehq.com

Polo G To Release New “Gang Gang” Single & Music Video With Lil Wayne This Friday

Since 2019, Polo G has praised Lil Wayne in numerous interviews by calling him his G.O.A.T. and main influence, and now the two of them have a collaboration on the way. The Chicago rapper has took to social media to announce that he will be releasing a new single and music video this Friday (May 21st) called “Gang Gang“, which will feature Wayne and appear on his forthcoming Hall Of Fame album.
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Hannah May Allison Releases Music Video For New Single “Safe”

Nashville, Tenn. – Today, Nashville Singer-songwriter Hannah May Allison releases the music video for her brand new single, “Safe.” Produced by Zachary Manno and co-written with Cliff Downs, the upbeat country/pop single was released on April 30th, and explores all of the feelings and obstacles that come with a new relationship. Shot at The East Nashville Greenhouse, the lush greenery and soft lighting created the perfect ambiance for the music video, which was beautifully filmed by Acacia Evans.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Ambar Lucid releases new track “Get Lost In The Music” + announces June EP + signs with 300 Entertainment     

May 13, 2021 – Burgeoning artist Ambar Lucid is doing music on her own terms. The Dominican / Mexican songstress has been at the forefront of the new wave of Indie Latinx artists in America and has no plans to slow down. Signing with 300 Entertainment, Ambar unveils a new record “Get Lost In The Music” alongside the announcement of EP, Get Lost In The Music, releasing June 18.
MusicWUSA

New Music Releases May 21: Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, BTS and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Olivia Rodrigo dropped her debut album, Sour, giving listeners everything they hoped for and more -- from heartbroken ballads about betrayal to riot grrrl-inspired revenge rock (not to mention the biggest song of the year so far in "Drivers License").
MusicPosted by
XXL Mag

DaBaby Surpasses Drake in Spotify Monthly Listeners

Ever since music moved from physical copies to primarily digital downloads, Drake has ruled the charts as one of the most-streamed artists of the last decade. But now, it turns out a new sheriff is in town, and he goes by the name of DaBaby. As of Thursday (May 20),...
CelebritiesPosted by
XXL Mag

J. Cole Drops New Album The Off-Season – Listen

After over 1,000 days without releasing a solo project, J. Cole returns with his new album, The Off-Season, on Friday (May 14). His first solo offering since April 2018's KOD, the Dreamville Records head honcho comes through with 12 songs including the already released "Interlude." On the production side, Cole taps Timbaland, Boi-1da, DJ Dahi, Jake One and more. As per usual, the offering is sans features.
Musicrevolution935.com

“Best of Today #Release” – New EDM music out now

Are you hungry for new music? The guys from EDM Lab every Friday propose their list of new #EDM music out. From “Best of Today #Release” – Friday 21, May 2021:. » Don Diablo & Denzel Chain pres. Camp Kubrick – Borderline. » KSHMR , Armaan Malik , Eric Nam...
Musicsmilepolitely.com

Lanterna releasing new album Hidden Drives on June 4th

Henry Frayne's seventh album for alternative-shoegaze project Lanterna, Hidden Drives, is slated for release next week. The new album comes out on June 4th on Badman Recording Co., the band's follow up to 2015's Backyards. You can preorder the album here, and watch two music videos from the album below:
Musicwglt.org

Spotify Playlist: New Music For June On Highway 309

You never know what you’ll hear traveling Highway 309, but what you do hear ... will be good. Folk, pop, rock, soul, gospel, Americana, jazz, blues (and then some) are all part of the mix. That includes new music in the past few weeks from Joy Oladokun, Current Joys, Robert Finley, Shannon McNally, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Dom La Nena, Ratboys, Guided by Voices, Yola, and central Illinois artists Nolan Kelly and The Something Brothers.
MusicWUSA

New Music Releases May 27: DMX, Bad Bunny, Juice WRLD, Big Freedia and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Nearly two months after his death, DMX's eighth studio album, Exodus, was released posthumously, with the help of longtime friend and producer Swizz Beatz. "My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met. He lived his life dedicated to his family and music," Beatz shared on Instagram earlier this month while announcing the new project. "Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally."
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

POWERWOLF Releases Music Video For New Single 'Beast Of Gévaudan'

German metallers POWERWOLF will release their new album, "Call Of The Wild", on July 9 via Napalm Records. The first single from the LP, "Beast Of Gévaudan", takes the listener on an impressive journey into the depths of historical France, while the majestically staged music video and its stunning visuals make hearts beat faster just after the first few seconds.