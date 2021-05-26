newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maricopa County, AZ

Maricopa County prosecutor resigns amid protest charges scandal

By Dave Biscobing
ABC 15 News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — A second high-level Maricopa County prosecutor involved in the office’s controversial protest cases has resigned. A spokesperson confirmed Sherry Leckrone, who’s the chief of the First Responders Bureau, emailed her resignation to County Attorney Allister Adel last week. “Please accept this letter as my notice of resignation from...

www.abc15.com
View All 11 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Local
Arizona Society
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Society
Maricopa County, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Attorney#Protest Riot#Grand Juries#Abc15#Mcao#Office#Phoenix Protest Cases#Prosecutor April Sponsel#Resignation#Division Chief#Protesters#Prejudice#Pic#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Protests
Related
Maricopa County, AZyournews.com

Arizona Senate Considering Expansion of Maricopa County 2020 Election Audit

The Arizona Senate is mulling an expansion of the 2020 election audit taking place in Maricopa County. Senators are considering hiring a California-based nonprofit to analyze ballot images to create a third set of numbers to compare with the tabulation from Dominion Voting Systems machines and the hand recount being doing by Cyber Ninjas, a Florida-based firm in charge of the current audit.
Arizona Stateblogforarizona.net

‘Purple Parents’ Hate Group Disrupts School Boards Across Arizona

School Board districts across Arizona are the latest target for right-wing, Trump and QAnon followers from one end of the county to the other. Bringing in outside agitators creates chaos in public meetings and protesting curriculums they fear and know nothing about. Their goal is not better education but simple disruption.
Maricopa County, AZtucson.com

Letter: Democrats' objective to discredit Maricopa County recount

I have read many articles on the AZ Star and Letters to the Editor from Democrats about the AZ Republicans' recount of the Maricopa County ballots. These stories and letters question the counting methods, the security of the ballots, tampering with the machines, not being able to monitor the recount, etc. Sound familiar? These were the same concerns about electoral integrity that Republicans had in states like PA and GA, where local Democrat election officials allowed mail in ballots to be counted with no verified signatures, no signatures, no post marks on returned ballot envelopes, etc., contrary to their own state voting laws and regulations. Republican complaints about this were ignored. The current objective of the Democrat anti-recount in Maricopa County is obvious, to undermine and de-legitimize the process and the results if they show discrepancies in ballot counts. If the original ballot count was legitimate, then why have Maricopa County officials opposed it and acted as obstructionists? Their opposition just raises more suspicions.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

‘Cut my throat, but don’t cut my beard’: Sikh immigrant, 64, forced to shave in Arizona prison

A 64-year-old Sikh immigrant who was forced to shave his beard in an Arizona prison has called on the US Justice Department to investigate it as an infringement of religious freedoms.The complaint said that unless the Justice Department investigates the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR) for this “misconduct and takes immediate enforcement action, other ADCRR prisoners will suffer similar violations of their rights.”Surjit Singh was sentenced to five years in prison for manslaughter in a case from 2017. He was taken into custody on 21 August 2020 following his sentencing. Singh is currently incarcerated at the Whetstone...
Montgomery, ALaldailynews.com

AG: Sheriff resigns amid impeachment probe

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama sheriff has resigned ahead of an impeachment proceeding that sought to remove him from office, Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office announced Wednesday. Clarke County Sheriff William Ray Norris turned in his resignation to the governor on Monday, Marshall’s office announced in a news release....
Phoenix, AZyourvalley.net

Deadline set for seeking warrant for prisoner’s execution

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has set a July 21 deadline for prosecutors to request a warrant that would trigger the state’s first execution in almost seven years. The state’s highest court said it expects on Aug. 24 to consider the state’s request to execute death-row inmate Frank...
Arizona Stateyourvalley.net

Windsor: The plot thickens in Arizona

I recently submitted an opinion to the Daily Independent, pointing a finger at a couple of the ladies (Dr. Kelli Ward, AZ GOP chairwoman, and Karen Fann, Arizona Senate president) who are viciously and openly critical of anyone who dares stands in their way, relative to the legality of the 2020 election audit.
Brooklyn Center, MNktoe.com

Prosecutor In Kim Potter Case Resigning

The prosecutor in the case against the former Brooklyn Center police officer accused of killing Daunte Wright is resigning from the case. KSTP reports Imran Ali resigned in a letter to Washington County Attorney Pete Orput, citing partisan politics as his reason for leaving the case. His resignation is effective June 17th. Former officer Kim Potter is accused of shooting Wright during a traffic stop last month.
Pittsburgh, PAleadertimes.com

Man pleads to charges in damage to police car amid protests

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A western Pennsylvania man accused of helping to set fire to a Pittsburgh police car during last year’s protests over the death of George Floyd has pleaded guilty to federal charges. Christopher West, 26, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to set fire to property of an organization that receives federal funding and unlawful interference with a law […]
ProtestsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Officers Who Fatally Shot David McAtee in Louisville Protests Won’t Face Charges: Prosecutors

The four law enforcement officials who fatally shot David McAtee outside his barbecue stand last June amid city-wide protests against the police killing of Breonna Taylor will not face criminal charges, city authorities said. In a Tuesday statement, Jefferson Commonwealth Attorney Thomas B. Wine said he will not prosecute the Louisville Metro Police officers or Kentucky National Guard members involved in the 53-year-old’s death because they were acting in self-defense after McAtee fired the first shot on June 1 outside of YaYa’s BBQ. Wine wrote that the officers went to the scene to break up a crowd and enforce the 9 a.m. curfew that had been established two days prior amid the ongoing police brutality protests.
Phoenix, AZ12news.com

New leader put in charge of Arizona Senate GOP's lagging ballot recount

PHOENIX — Arizona Senate Republicans' lagging recount of the 2020 election has a new leader, a Scottsdale company called StratTech Solutions with no apparent experience running a recount. The company has been a subcontractor to the lead auditor, Florida-based Cyber Ninjas, since the election review began a month ago. "They...