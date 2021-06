We’re pleased to announce we will visit Easter Road on Tuesday, July 13 to play Hibernian in a pre-season friendly. The match will kick off at 6pm. The game against the Scottish Cup finalists comes a few days before our already confirmed pre-season fixture against Rangers on Saturday, July 17 and forms part of a training camp for our men’s first-team squad in Edinburgh. The training camp will run from Monday, July 12 through to the Rangers game.