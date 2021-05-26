Cancel
Pets

10-month-old killed by family dogs in North Carolina, authorities say

By CNN Newsource
kion546.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 10-month-old baby briefly left unattended by her father at their North Carolina home was killed Tuesday night by a pair of family Rottweilers, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office. The father heard a commotion after stepping outside their Willow Spring home to move a water sprinkler, Capt. Danny...

kion546.com
State
North Carolina State
