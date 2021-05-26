Local police investigating shooting that left several injured in Winter Garden
By Anthony Payero
(WINTER GARDEN, Fla.) The Winter Garden Police Department launched an investigation after multiple people were shot outside a home on Wednesday, according to FOX 35.
Police responded to the home located at 1035 Horizon St. after receiving a 911 call regarding a shooting. Many of the victims were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, per FOX 35.
During the investigation, officials believe that a dispute broke out at the home involving several people that led to shots being fired.
No information on the victims — including identities or severity of injuries — has been released by officials.
Anyone who has information in reference to this case can contact Detective Dave Clarke at 407-656-3636 ext. 4092 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.