Local police investigating shooting that left several injured in Winter Garden

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(WINTER GARDEN, Fla.) The Winter Garden Police Department launched an investigation after multiple people were shot outside a home on Wednesday, according to FOX 35.

Police responded to the home located at 1035 Horizon St. after receiving a 911 call regarding a shooting. Many of the victims were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, per FOX 35.

During the investigation, officials believe that a dispute broke out at the home involving several people that led to shots being fired.

No information on the victims — including identities or severity of injuries — has been released by officials.

Anyone who has information in reference to this case can contact Detective Dave Clarke at 407-656-3636 ext. 4092 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.