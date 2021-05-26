newsbreak-logo
Prairie chickens are dying out on the Great Plains. Biden’s efforts to save them could spark fight on key oil patch

By Joshua Partlow, Juliet Eilperin
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration called for new protections under the Endangered Species Act for an iconic bird of the Great Plains on Wednesday, a move with major consequences for the oil and gas industry. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials proposed listing as endangered a portion of the lesser prairie chicken’s...

www.washingtonpost.com
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Servicetransylvaniatimes.com

Invasive Plants In DuPont State Forest

Many of us are familiar with the power of kudzu and its ability to overtake anything in its path. You may have memories tasting the sweet nectar of Japanese Honeysuckle, known to some as “liquid candy.” Maybe you’ve seen – and even purchased – a pot of English Ivy from a plant retailer, or enjoyed picking and eating wineberries from prickly pink stems in the summer. If any of these apply to you, congratulations. You’re already familiar with some nonnative invasive plants (NNIPs) that are widespread throughout the United States. What you may not have known is how detrimental these plants are to wildlife, native species and entire ecosystems.
Agriculturepowermag.com

Missouri v. Biden: The Benefits and Costs of Carbon Emissions

The Biden administration in February announced that for the remainder of 2021, federal agencies will conduct regulatory and environmental analyses assuming that the global “social cost” of emitting carbon dioxide (CO2) is $51 per ton. This “Social Cost of Carbon” is mostly directed toward agriculture and the fossil fuel industry.
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Protecting the Dakota Skipper

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you think of endangered species, you probably think of animals like elephants and sea turtles. But that list also includes a butterfly known as the Dakota Skipper. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service listed the Dakota Skippers as a threatened species in 2014. The number...
Oklahoma StateBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Federal authorities seek to protect lesser prairie chicken in Oklahoma, surrounding states

A long-running effort to list the lesser prairie chicken under the Endangered Species Act has taken flight once again. The lesser prairie chicken, a species of prairie grouse commonly recognized for its colorful spring mating display and stout build, lives across parts of five states — Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado. Populations of the bird have been in decline for years, due largely to habitat loss and fragmentation, some of which is credited to the installation of energy infrastructure across the region.
Animalsaspenpublicradio.org

The Mountain West’s Prairie Chickens Could Receive Federal Protections

The lesser prairie chicken could receive federal protections under the Endangered Species Act in parts of the Mountain West. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced a proposal Wednesday to list the birds as endangered in eastern New Mexico, and as threatened in its northern reaches that include parts of southeastern Colorado.
AnimalsJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

US wildlife managers propose protections for rare chicken

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. wildlife managers last week proposed instituting federal protections for the lesser prairie chicken, saying its habitat across five states is in danger of becoming more fragmented, and the effects of climate change and drought are expected to take a further toll on the species in the future.
Industryundark.org

U.S. Southwest, Already Parched, Sees ‘Virtual Water’ Drain Abroad

Driving into southern California’s Palo Verde Valley from the Arizona border, fields of vibrant green appear out of the desert like a mirage. Near the town of Blythe, water from the Colorado River turns the dry earth into verdant farmland, much of it to grow a single crop — alfalfa, a type of plant used mainly to feed dairy cows.
California Statenaturalgasintel.com

Biden Administration Looks to Northern California’s Offshore to Site More Wind Energy Projects

California’s coast may be the site of the West Coast’s first installment of offshore wind infrastructure following an announcement by the Biden administration this week. The administration said the Department of Interior (DOI), Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) and the Department of Defense (DOD) have agreed to lease 399 square miles off the northern coast of California for Wind Energy Area (WEA) development.
ScienceNewsTimes

Robert Miller: As bats die out, public tries to protect them

The onslaught that hit bats in Connecticut beginning in 2008 is ongoing. It’s one of the great environmental disasters of our time, happening in real time in front of us. Urban wildlife expert Laura Simon likens the loss of bats flying at dusk to not hearing bird’s songs in spring.
WildlifeThe Post and Courier

Fish and Wildlife Service considers delisting threatened plant found only in the Carolinas

The threatened dwarf-flowered heartleaf plant found only in the Carolinas has recovered so well that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to delist its status. The plant was listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 1989 when there were only 24 known populations. But at least 119 populations now exist in Greenville, Spartanburg and Cherokee counties in South Carolina and 10 counties in North Carolina.
Kansas Stateksal.com

State Maintains Key Role in Lesser Prairie Chicken Conservation

The state of Kansas maintains a key role Lesser Prairie Chicken conservation despite a proposed federal listing. According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism, our state is home to the most extensive remaining range and largest population of lesser prairie chickens in the U.S. However, despite the successful work of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, Kansas farmers and ranchers, the Lesser Prairie-Chicken Interstate Working Group, and midwestern states throughout the bird’s range, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) announced on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 its intent to federally list the prairie grouse species, T. pallidicinctus, under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). If the ruling stands, lesser prairie chickens that exist in eastern New Mexico and across the southwest Texas Panhandle will be listed as “endangered.” Lesser prairie chickens that exist in southeastern Colorado, southcentral to southwestern Kansas, western Oklahoma and the northeast Texas Panhandle will be listed as “threatened.”
AnimalsTuscaloosa News

ECOVIEWS: Should we feed wild animals or will doing so harm them?

I receive versions of the following questions each spring and summer as people have more interactions with our native wildlife. Q. Is it environmentally acceptable to feed wild animals? I know people who feed squirrels and pigeons in parks, have bird feeders in their backyards or throw food to chipmunks around picnic tables at parks. We feed the turtles in our lake almost every day during warm weather. And what about deer, raccoons and bears? Are there any restrictions on feeding these or other animals? Is feeding wild animals likely to harm them?
Agriculturemilwaukeesun.com

Declining biodiversity in wild Amazon fisheries

Washington [US], May 29 (ANI): While dozens of wild fish species are commonly consumed in the Peruvian Amazon, the people there could suffer major nutritional shortages if ongoing losses in fish biodiversity continue, as per the findings of a new study. Furthermore, the increasing use of aquaculture and other substitutes...
AgricultureAugusta Free Press

EPA report finds agriculture remains small part of emissions pie

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The recently released “Annual Greenhouse Gas Inventory Report” from the Environmental Protection Agency revealed good news for agriculture. The report captured emissions for all industries in 2019. U.S. agriculture remains a small slice of the greenhouse emissions pie at just 10.2% overall...
dtnpf.com

Biden Administration Proposes Endangered Listing for Lesser Prairie Chicken

LINCOLN, Neb. (DTN) -- Five years after the Trump administration dropped the planned listing of the lesser prairie chicken in the Endangered Species Act, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service this week announced a proposed rule to reverse course. USFWS submitted a draft rule to the Federal Register on Wednesday,...
Agriculturebeefmagazine.com

Ranchers disappointed over Lesser Prairie Chicken listing

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association and Public Lands Council expressed opposition to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's decision to move forward with Endangered Species Act designations for the Lesser Prairie Chicken. The FWS decision designates two distinct population segments (DPS) of the species. The Northern DPS covering southeastern Colorado,...