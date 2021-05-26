newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park City, UT

Woodward closes Gateway Glacier and postpones mountain bike lift opening

By TownLift // TownLift
Posted by 
TownLift
TownLift
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WVTW2_0aCHgRiZ00

PARK CITY, Utah. – Woodward Park City announced the closure of the Gateway Glacier, effective immediately. Woodward’s lift-assist mountain biking opens June 5.

“After the weekend’s wet, snowy weather, we made the difficult decision to halt snow operations and transition our focus on preparing terrain for mountain biking,” explains Chris Gunnarson, Woodward Park City’s general manager.

Woodward Park City operates 365 days a year and remains open for indoor sessions in the Action Sports Hub and outdoor sessions on the quarter-mile pump track and outdoor concrete parks.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
642
Followers
727
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Sports
Park City, UT
Sports
State
Utah State
Park City, UT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Biking#Mountain Bike#Weather#Outdoor Sports#Action Sports Hub#Gateway Glacier#Woodward Park City#Snow Operations#Terrain#Outdoor Sessions#Indoor Sessions#Concrete
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

PCHS Girls Lacrosse team wins State Championships

LAYTON, Utah. — Friday night, the Park City High School Miners Girls Varsity Lacrosse team won the State Championships. With a score of 17 to 11 against Waterford, the Miners claim Utah’s first sanctioned Division A championship title at Layton High School.  “Double accolades for Amelia Livingston, All American and All-Academic,” wrote the Boys Team […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Another Way to do summer camp, more than just horsing around

PARK CITY, Utah. — Another Way School and Community Center sits in the heart of the Snyderville Basin and has year-round activities to educate, entertain and enlighten Park City’s adventurous kids. Two new horses have joined a bunch of others for trail rides, grooming, jumping, training, biomechanics, art (painting the musculoskeletal system, to scale, directly […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

SNAPPED: Yellow Avalanche Lily, a tiny burst of gold

The yellow avalanche lily, also known as glacier lily, covers rocky slopes with delicate, bright yellow flowers. The little beauty is a food source for bees, and the bulbs make a tasty snack for bears. Learn more about the avalanche lily here. Submit photos you’d like to see in our SNAPPED series to info@TownLift.com.
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Guardsman Pass now open

PARK CITY, Utah. — Utah DOT employees have opened Guardsman Pass this morning, May 26, in advance of Memorial Day weekend. Park City residents heading over to Big Cottonwood Canyon should keep an eye out for maintenance crews working on the roadway. Take a drive over Guardsman Pass with UDOT.
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Minor mishap for a minor moose

PARK CITY, Utah. — Monday morning, 7:10, Quinn’s Jct, a lone, young moose scrambled around stationary and moving traffic. On the surface street of State Route 248 the moose, sans mom, searched frantically for a safety corridor away from the hustle and bustle of Park City rush-hour. Concerned citizens found themselves ready, willing, and able […]
AnimalsPosted by
TownLift

SNAPPED: Round Valley on a spring day

Dry trails and bountiful blossoms blanket the rolling hills of Round Valley, an ideal spot for the pup to run free. Remember to be a responsible dog owner; clean up after your animal. Only us humans can prevent trail poo. Submit photos you’d like to see in our SNAPPED series to info@TownLift.com.  
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

St. Regis Deer Valley announces new General Manager

PARK CITY, Utah. — The St. Regis Deer Valley announced Tyler Mugford as the new General Manager. Mugford brings more than a dozen years of luxury hospitality experience to his new role overseeing all hotel operations for the St. Regis Deer Valley. Mugford comes to the St. Regis Deer Valley from Goldener Hirsch. During his […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

SNAPPED: Spring snow

Many people in Park City awoke to this at their house this morning. Now, where did that windshield brush get stored away? Submit photos you’d like to see in our SNAPPED series to info@TownLift.com.
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Park City women’s golf league swings for charity

PARK CITY, Utah. — The Women’s 9 Hole League at Park City Golf Club is considered the largest women’s golf league in Utah with over 165 members.  The ‘informal league’ is open to golfers of all abilities, regardless of handicaps, and is a fun way to meet other golfers. The league has tee times every […]
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Drought leaves lakes dry, could trigger firework ban

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Water levels at Utah’s reservoirs are lower than normal after a bad year for snowpack and Gov. Spencer Cox is warning severe drought conditions could trigger water and fire restrictions and a possible ban on fireworks this year. Cox, a Republican in his first year as governor, spoke Thursday at […]
MusicPosted by
TownLift

Nathaniel Rateliff, the first confirmed show for the 2021 Deer Valley Concert Series

DEER VALLEY RESORT, Utah. — Deer Valley, along with the concert promoters, is looking forward to bringing back all three summer concert series in the Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater; the Deer Valley Concert Series, Utah Symphony’s Deer Valley Music Festival, and the Grand Valley Bank Community Concert Series. Deer Valley Resort and The State Room Presents are […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Deer Valley opens for Summer activities on June 18th

DEER VALLEY RESORT, Utah — Deer Valley welcomes guests back to the mountains for a summer season full of outdoor activities. Summer chairlift operations are scheduled to run daily from June 18 through September 6 and then for three additional long weekends, Friday-Sunday, through September 26, 2021. Lift tickets range from $12 to $50 per […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

SNAPPED: RTS Trail is in prime condition

The first aspen leaves are showing, and wildflowers are on display on the RTS trail below the Utah Olympic Park. An absolutely lovely spot to enjoy the spring blooms on bike or foot. Submit photos you’d like to see in our SNAPPED series to info@TownLift.com. RTS on Trailforks.com