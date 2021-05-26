Woodward closes Gateway Glacier and postpones mountain bike lift opening
PARK CITY, Utah. – Woodward Park City announced the closure of the Gateway Glacier, effective immediately. Woodward’s lift-assist mountain biking opens June 5.
“After the weekend’s wet, snowy weather, we made the difficult decision to halt snow operations and transition our focus on preparing terrain for mountain biking,” explains Chris Gunnarson, Woodward Park City’s general manager.
Woodward Park City operates 365 days a year and remains open for indoor sessions in the Action Sports Hub and outdoor sessions on the quarter-mile pump track and outdoor concrete parks.