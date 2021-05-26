Cancel
PSC extends Spire’s coronavirus assistance program

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s Public Service Commission (PSC) extended a COVID-19 relief program from Spire Missouri for an additional month. Spire’s COVID-19 residential assistance program, which was set to expire May 31, was extended through the end of June. The program allows eligible customers to receive a match of up to $300 from the company in paying past-due bills if they join the program and comply with its terms. The opportunity became available to customers in November.

