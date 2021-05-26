Mantachie's Scott Collier retiring, heading to TCPS

Mantachie boys basketball coach Scott Collier has his latest team 17-9 overall, 4-1 in Division 1-3A. File

Longtime Mantachie High School coach Scott Collier announced his retirement from the state's public school system and will be the new girls and boys basketball head coach at Tupelo Christian Preparatory School next school year.

Collier has served as head coach of the girls and boys basketball teams as well as baseball team at his alma mater over the years. He has been the boys basketball coach since 2016 after serving as head coach of the team for seven seasons earlier in his career. The Mustangs reached the playoffs in each of the last three seasons.