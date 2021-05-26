newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palestine

Eviction notice: How one term came to define war and peace in the Middle East

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gfvaH_0aCHg6Vn00
© Getty Images

Words matter.

If you want to understand the jigsaw puzzle of the Middle East, you have to understand one of the key words that everyone in the world, including Americans, knows something about: evictions.

According to Merriam Webster, the word “evict” means to eject, expel, drive or force out, and chiefly relates to a tenant from a building or a legal process as a result of nonpayment of rent.

In the recent COVID-19 pandemic, a major facet of economic relief related to delaying or preventing housing evictions for low-income dwellers. So, what does that have to do with global conflict? Everything.

Shift your gaze to the Middle East, where a fragile cease-fire is holding between Israelis and Palestinians after a 11-day mini-war involving rockets and missiles, loss of life and property, and a continuation of the chaos that has rocked that part of the world for centuries. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Israel trying to use diplomatic muscle to fortify the ceasefire and address humanitarian concerns.

But there is a clock ticking over the region that we need to pay attention to involving evictions, and that clock could run out very soon.

On May 9 the Israeli Supreme Court postponed by up to 30 days a decision on whether to expel six Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem after the attorney general requested more time, in part because of the tensions the case has stirred.

The decades-old legal battle over the fate of a few dozen Palestinians, which Israeli officials dismiss as “a real estate dispute,” has become symbolic of a wider effort to remove thousands of Palestinians from strategic areas in East Jerusalem and has become a reflection of the broader land dispute that remains central to the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This particular dispute is in an area called Sheikh Jarrah, which, like everything in the Middle East, has a long history.

The neighborhood's name refers to the personal physician of the Islamic general Saladin, who is believed to have settled there when Muslim armies captured the city from Christian crusaders in 1187.

Settler groups argue that prior to 1948, Jews owned the land and that it was later placed in Israel trusts.

In 1956, 28 Palestinian families settled in the neighborhood. Those families were part of a wider population of 750,000 forcibly expelled by militias during the 1948 war – known to Palestinians as the Nakba, or "catastrophe" – from the Arab towns and cities that became Israel. East Jerusalem was administered by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, which governed the West Bank. Jordan had built the houses for the 28 Palestinian families with the approval of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.

After Israel captured East Jerusalem in 1967, it eventually returned ownership of the Sheikh Jarrah homes to the Jewish trusts. The trusts later sold it to right-wing settlers, who have tried to evict the residents ever since. Some families have already been forced out, while the others are in various stages of the court process.

Ironically, we are not talking about huge numbers of residents being evicted over time. 43 Palestinians were evicted in 2002, the Hanoun and Ghawi families in 2008, and the Shamasneh family in 2017. In 2010, the Supreme Court of Israel rejected an appeal by Palestinian families who had lived in 57 housing units who had petitioned the court to have their ownership of the properties recognized.

But the importance of the legal dispute is that it supports each sides’ view of the other. For Palestinians, the evictions represent an array of discriminatory policies that rights groups say are aimed at pushing Palestinians out of Jerusalem to preserve a Jewish majority. Israel rejects those accusations and says the situation in Sheikh Jarrah is a private real-estate dispute that the Palestinians have seized upon to incite violence.

Palestinians point to discriminatory Israeli laws allowing Jews to reclaim such lands but barring them from recovering property they lost in the same war, even if they still reside in areas controlled by Israel. In addition, they cite restrictions on building permits in East Jerusalem that have forced Palestinian residents to either leave the city or to build illegal housing vulnerable to demolition orders.

And so it goes — the cycle of unending violence. The only solution is mediation.

Mediation by a third party or a third country allows for the reconciliation of competing narratives and the re-litigation of disputes. Whether the mediator is the U.S. government or a non-governmental entity matters less than the commitment of all sides to engage a mediator to resolve deeply-rooted hostility and historic antagonism. The naming of Thomas R. Nides as America’s new ambassador to Israel is a good step. Nides has corporate and government experience and never takes “no” for an answer.

History is replete with examples in which mediation brought about agreements, at least temporarily: The Camp David negotiation in 1978 between Egypt and Israel was mediated by the United States. The Madrid Conference held in October of 1991, although not a success, was a significant step. The Oslo Accord in 1993 advanced the ball. The Quartet of Nations (which comprises the United Nations, the European Union, the United States and Russia) did good work in convening the parties. Recently, Israel was able to reach agreement with many of its neighboring states in the region. Diplomacy can work if you give it a chance.

In the end, it is far too costly and dangerous to keep tearing down societies only to re-build them. Bombings, burnings, vitriol and violence lead to brokenness. The Israeli-Palestinian problem requires patience, politics, diplomacy and a common cultural commitment to peace. Evictions are a tool of war; engagement is a tool of peace.

Tara D. Sonenshine served as U.S. executive vice president of the United States Institute of Peace. Follow her on Twitter @TSonenshine.

The Hill

The Hill

222K+
Followers
21K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saladin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Palestinian Refugees#West Jerusalem#War And Peace#Middle East Peace Process#Global Conflict#Diplomacy#Americans#Israelis#State#Islamic#Christian#Jews#Nakba#Arab#Unrwa#Jewish#The Supreme Court#European Union#United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Evictions
Country
Palestine
Country
Egypt
Related
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

True peace in the Middle East requires justice and a recognition of the other’s humanity: Nahida Halaby Gordon

CLEVELAND -- The terror I experienced as a child during the “Nakba” (catastrophe) became vivid to me once again as I saw and heard of the fighting in Gaza and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories. Early in 1948, I saw my father come home after being wounded in an Israeli terrorist bombing. The terrifying sound of bombs falling at night made sleep difficult. After the Church of St. Simon, which was across the street from our home, was hit by an Israeli bomb, my father took us to safety. We became refugees – along with another 800,000.
Middle EastCharlotteObserver.com

Egypt pushes Mideast peace with envoys to Israel, Palestinians

Egypt applied its diplomatic muscle on Sunday to ongoing tensions between Israel and militants based in the Gaza Strip in an effort to make sure that a peace deal it recently negotiated continues to hold. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri called for building on the cease-fire by avoiding “all practices...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Sara A. Carter

China Uses Hamas-Israel Conflict to Script Itself as Key to Middle East Peace

This story was first published by The Dark Wire Investigation Foundation. China is using the recent Hamas-Israel conflict to initiate a media blitz of its state run newspapers to score propaganda victories for its image abroad. Specifically, the CCP is using state-run newspapers like XinhuaNet, Global Times, and China Daily to undermine US foreign policy, promote China as a new, more sensible alternative, and promote China as the defender of Palestinian rights.
U.S. PoliticsDaily Review & Sunday Review

After the cease-fire: peace or war?

U.N. Secretary General António Guterres urged Israeli and Palestinian leaders to go “beyond the restoration of calm to start a serious dialogue to address the root causes of the conflict.” Noble idea, but don’t expect anything of the sort. Both sides claimed victory, and both sides are far more likely...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Antony Blinken ‘warns Israeli leaders evicting Palestinians from East Jerusalem could spark war’

The US secretary of state has reportedly warned Israeli leaders that evicting Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem could lead to “conflict and war” amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.Antony Blinken, who visited Jerusalem earlier this week, told American media actions that could “spark another round of violence” had to be avoided.His comments come after an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas, the Gaza Strip’s militant rulers, which left more than 250 people dead.Most of the victims were killed in Gaza, where 66 children died in the explosion of violence earlier this month. Twelve people - including...
Middle EastWharton Journal Spectator

My piece of the Middle East

I love the Middle East, and have been very fortunate that the times we visited there were not major skirmishes taking place. Or maybe we just didn’t know. I had never had a desire to go to that area, and when asked about taking a trip, I would say, “No, I can read about it in the Bible.” However, Wayne and I went together on my first trip at the insistence of the laymen in Henderson. So if you’re going to go, you may as well follow the Bible from the beginning. We were privileged to spend a few hours in ancient Ur, where Abraham received God’s instructions to move his people.
Middle Eastcaseynews.net

Middle East happenings

Unless you don’t check any news outlets whatsoever, you’ve probably heard about the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. It’s basically happened once every decade or so since just after World War II. The best explanation is that it’s complicated, especially when a lot of the major countries of the world have played both sides over the course of Israel’s history. The problem is that, in trying to provide a simple summary of what’s going on, many news outlets have left out some important details that add perspective to the conflict.
Middle Eastcourierjournal.net

Never-Ending in The Middle East

Recent anti-Israeli riots in Jerusalem have given Hamas the opportunity (an appearance of international cover) to launch missiles into Jerusalem. The long-term strategy is to destroy Israel and all Jews, to undermine any possibility of peace between Israel and the Palestinian Authority. More than 3,000 rockets /mortars have been fired...
Middle EastThe Guardian

The Human Factor review – gripping account of three decades of Middle East peace talks

It’s barely conceivable now, with the conflict between Israel and Palestine at its most destructive in years, but for a while at least, an accord in the Middle East was a tantalising possibility. This fascinating, balanced documentary from the Oscar-nominated Israeli film-maker Dror Moreh (The Gatekeepers) does for behind-the-scenes statecraft and diplomacy what Errol Morris’s 2003 film The Fog of War did for military strategy.
Middle EastToledo Blade

Mideast focus turns to long-term peace efforts

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — The cease-fire between Israel and Hamas militants held into a third day on Sunday as mediators spoke to all sides about extending the period of calm after the worst outbreak of fighting in years. Egyptian mediators have been shuttling between Israel and the Gaza Strip,...
Middle Eastcitizensjournal.us

How to Ensure a Middle East War in Five Easy Steps

The new American Middle East policy is an extension of the new American domestic policy. More than 2,500 rockets have landed in Israel over the past week. Some Arab Israeli citizens are terrorizing Jewish Israelis. Apparently, as the rockets fall, these citizens are to be Arab Islamic nationalists first, and Israelis last—even if they wisely prefer to live on the Israeli rather than the Palestinian side of Israel’s hated wall.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
TIME

The Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas Shows How Little Control Biden Has Over the Middle East

Bremmer is a foreign affairs columnist and editor-at-large at TIME. He is the president of Eurasia Group, a political-risk consultancy, and GZERO Media, a company dedicated to providing intelligent and engaging coverage of international affairs. He teaches applied geopolitics at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs and his most recent book is Us vs. Them: The Failure of Globalism.
Middle EastNY Daily News

The Middle East desperately needs a reboot

World opinion on the latest Middle East fighting broke along the familiar pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli divide. But reasonable people should conclude that a fundamental Mideast reboot is needed. The existing leaderships on both sides are unable to end a cycle of violence that is not only locally devastating but globally...
Middle Eastriverdalepress.com

Middle East violence invokes calls for peace

As a young boy, Charles Moerdler remembers the bombs Nazis dropped night after night on London during their World War II blitzkrieg. Now, well into his 80s, he never thought he’d have to experience such terror again. But as violence breaks out again between Israel and its Palestinian neighbors, Moerdler...