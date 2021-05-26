Cancel
Hexagon Agility Secures Estes Order for 50 Additional Natural Gas-Powered Trucks

By Matthew Mercure
ngtnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHexagon Agility says Estes Express Lines, the largest privately owned freight carrier in North America, has ordered an additional 50 natural gas-powered trucks with Hexagon Agility’s 175 diesel gallon equivalent (DGE) ProCab compressed natural gas (CNG)/renewable natural gas (RNG) fuel systems. Estes’ new trucks will be equipped with Cummins-Westport’s near-zero-emissions...

ngtnews.com
