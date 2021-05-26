Cancel
College Sports

Ole Miss women play for NCAA golf title today

Ole Miss golfers celebrate after Tuesday's NCAA semifinal victory against Arizona. Ole Miss golf via Twitter

Ole Miss will continue its magical run at the NCAA women’s golf championship this afternoon, meeting Oklahoma State in the finals.

The match is scheduled to begin at 3:35 p.m., CDT and will be seen on the Golf Channel.

It’s only the second time an Ole Miss team has played in an NCAA championship final. The Rebels were the national runners-up in men’s tennis in 1995.

“It’s a great opportunity for our program, to play at this high of a level,” said Ole Miss women’s golf coach Kory Henkes.

Her Rebels defeated the host team, Arizona, 3 and 2 in Wednesday’s semifinals, while Oklahoma State stormed past second-seeded Duke, 5-0.

The top-seeded team, Stanford, was stunned 3 and 2 by Arizona in the quarterfinals.

Oklahoma State finished third and Ole Miss fourth in four rounds of stroke play that set the bracket for the match play battle.

Stanford’s Rachel Heck was the stroke-play medalist, while Julia Johnson of Ole Miss finished fifth.

Ole Miss then opened team play with a 3 and 2 sudden-death victory over Texas in the quarterfinals.

Related
Stanford, CAStanford Daily

Heck wins NCAA individual title, women’s golf falls in quarterfinals

Stanford women’s golf competed for the NCAA Championship this week at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. After advancing through stroke play as the top seed, Stanford fell to Arizona in a brutally close quarterfinal match. Despite the team loss, freshman Rachel Heck put the finishing touches on one of the best individual seasons in NCAA history, winning the stroke play title with a score of eight-under-par.
Tennis247Sports

Ole Miss' Sabina Machalova set for NCAA Singles Championship

ORLANDO, Fla. – (Release) Oracle/ITA No. 29 ranked Sabina Machalova is set to represent the Rebels in the NCAA Singles Championships at the USTA National Campus. Machalova takes on Duke’s No. 19 Georgia Drummy in the first round at 9 a.m. CT on Sunday. Tickets for all individual sessions are...
Tucson, AZtucson.com

NCAA Regional a reunion for UA, Ole Miss teams that last met in 2019

Two years ago, the Arizona Wildcats defeated Ole Miss to advance to the Women’s College World Series. They’ll have to push past the Rebels again this weekend if they hope to advance past the NCAA Regionals. Ole Miss (34-20, 12-12) returns to Tucson for this weekend’s playoffs in a different...
Arizona StateWinston-Salem Journal

Wake Forest to begin play in NCAA Women's Golf Championship on Friday in Arizona

Wake Forest's women’s golf team was ranked No. 1 last spring and was a favorite to win the program's first national championship until the season was canceled. One year later Coach Kim Lewellen's fourth-ranked Demon Deacons are still a contender. They are ranked fourth in the nation and will open the NCAA Championship on Friday. A preview:
Scottsdale, AZolemisssports.com

Women’s Golf Makes History, Match Play at NCAA Championship

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – They say records are meant to broken. How about shattered?. The Ole Miss women's golf team continued its historic season Monday as they qualified for match play at the NCAA Championship for the first time in program history. The Rebels fired a 288 (-4) Monday afternoon at...
Arizona State247Sports

NCAA SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT: Ole Miss collides with Arizona today with berth in regional final at stake

After defeating Villanova 5-1 on Friday in the opening game of the Tucson regional, Ole Miss (35-20) will battle host Arizona (37-13) today at 4 p.m. CT in a winner's bracket game in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Arizona won its first-round game 7-1 over Maryland-Baltimore County. Today's contest will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks and will be available on the ESPN app.
Oklahoma StateMuskogee Daily Phoenix

OSU moves into sixth at NCAA women's golf

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Led by Lianna Bailey and Maja Stark, the Oklahoma State women’s golf team carded a 1-over 289 to lift the Cowgirls into sixth place after 36 holes at the NCAA Championships. The 289 is the sixth lowest round ever by an OSU team at the NCAA Championships,...
Scottsdale, AZWacoTrib.com

Baylor women's golf finishes 14th at NCAAs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Baylor women’s golf team wrapped up play at the NCAA Championships on Monday at Grayhawk Golf Club, finishing in 14th place in the 24-team field. The Bears were in 13th entering the day. Baylor shot 308-293-290-291 for the four-round stroke play portion of the event for...
Oklahoma StateFrankfort Times

Ole Miss reaches NCAA women's final against Oklahoma State

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Andrea Lignell played 40 holes to win two matches Tuesday and Ole Miss made its debut in the NCAA Women's Championship by advancing to the title match against Oklahoma State. Both teams are seeking their first NCAA title in women's golf. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press....
Scottsdale, AZ247Sports

Ole Miss women's golf climbs leaderboard at NCAA Championships

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – (Release) The Ole Miss women's golf team continued to climb up the leaderboard Sunday at the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Rebels posted an even par 288 during the third round and sit in fifth place (296-291-288—875) as a team headed into Monday's fourth and final round of stroke play. 24 teams were cut down to 15 after Sunday's round.
College SportsWBAL Radio

Ole Miss overwhelms Oklahoma State to claim NCAA title

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Julia Johnson wrote out a list of goals when she arrived at Ole Miss to play golf for a program that had not won so much as an SEC title. The fifth and final goal: National champion. “Part of me thought we could do it. Part...
Scottsdale, AZEastern Progress

Wildcats golfers 'one hole short' in NCAA semifinal loss to Ole Miss

SCOTTSDALE — For the second time in three years, the Arizona Wildcats stunned the nation’s top seed in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Golf Championships. The Wildcats turned their 2018 upset into a national championship. This year, they fell just short. Gile Bite Starkute took down Stanford’s Angelina Ye 1-up...