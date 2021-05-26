Ole Miss women play for NCAA golf title today

Ole Miss golfers celebrate after Tuesday's NCAA semifinal victory against Arizona. Ole Miss golf via Twitter

Ole Miss will continue its magical run at the NCAA women’s golf championship this afternoon, meeting Oklahoma State in the finals.

The match is scheduled to begin at 3:35 p.m., CDT and will be seen on the Golf Channel.

It’s only the second time an Ole Miss team has played in an NCAA championship final. The Rebels were the national runners-up in men’s tennis in 1995.

“It’s a great opportunity for our program, to play at this high of a level,” said Ole Miss women’s golf coach Kory Henkes.

Her Rebels defeated the host team, Arizona, 3 and 2 in Wednesday’s semifinals, while Oklahoma State stormed past second-seeded Duke, 5-0.

The top-seeded team, Stanford, was stunned 3 and 2 by Arizona in the quarterfinals.

Oklahoma State finished third and Ole Miss fourth in four rounds of stroke play that set the bracket for the match play battle.

Stanford’s Rachel Heck was the stroke-play medalist, while Julia Johnson of Ole Miss finished fifth.

Ole Miss then opened team play with a 3 and 2 sudden-death victory over Texas in the quarterfinals.