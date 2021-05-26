Cancel
Florida State

Bulldogs run-ruled by Florida, face elimination game

By DALTON MIDDLETON Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 8 days ago
Mississippi State pitcher Brandon Smith gave up six runs on eight hits and two walks as the Bulldogs lost to Florida, 13-1, on Wednesday.  Southeastern Conference

HOOVER, Ala. – Florida’s bats were wide awake as Mississippi State still looked asleep in Wednesday’s morning game.

No. 6-seed Florida run-ruled No. 3 Mississippi State, 13-1, in seven innings in the second round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met. Florida’s offense scattered 18 hits on Mississippi State’s pitching as the Gators jumped out to a commanding lead early in the game.

The Bulldogs (40-14) fall to the loser’s bracket and will face No. 2 Tennessee on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. MSU ace Christian MacLeod will pitch the elimination game.

“A disappointing day,” head coach Chris Lemonis said. “There’s not a big statement here. Just didn't play well in any phase of the game. It's easy to blame the pitching, but we didn't defend well. ... We weren't real good in all phases of the game.

Mississippi State started relief pitcher Brandon Smith and Florida leadoff hitter Jacob Young led off the game with a double on the third pitch. After a single and walk loaded the bases, Smith allowed a run on a wild pitch before getting out of the inning.

MSU tied the game, 1-1, on a Luke Hancock single in the bottom of the first, but the Gators stormed ahead in the second.

Florida scored three runs on four singles and a walk to go up 4-1, and then continued to hit Smith to start the third inning. Sterlin Thompson led off with a solo home run and after a single, Smith was pulled for Cam Tullar.

Smith gave up six runs on eight hits and two walks in just two innings of work.

“I was really hoping he would get out there and give us a great start so we could have him as a starter in the regional,” Lemonis said of Smith. “He still could do that. They did a good job staying on him. Fought off some tough pitches in two-strike counts early in that game and extended some innings.

"His stuff was good. He just didn't pitch great.”

The onslaught didn't stop with Smith, however, and the Gators continued to rake off Tullar.

Tullar walked the first batter he faced before allowing four hits – three singles and a double – to put Florida up a commanding 9-1.

MSU got three scoreless inning from Cade Smith and Eric Cerantola in the middle innings, but the Gators offense heated back up against KC Hunt in the seventh. An error allowed the leadoff hitter to reach base, and then Florida hit four singles and a double off Hunt to go up 13-1.

Mississippi State had to score three runs in the bottom of the seventh to keep the game going but stranded two runners in scoring position. Brad Cumbest was hit-by-pitch and Brayland Skinner singled with two outs, but a fly out ended the game.

