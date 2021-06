Blake Shelton and the rest of The Voice's coaches made a stop on coach Kelly Clarkson's talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, on Monday (May 17), as the show's Season 20 advances towards its final episodes. While they were there, the four coaches teamed up for a game of "Throw Me a Line," dividing into two teams and racing each other to be the first to guess popular song titles based on their lyrics.