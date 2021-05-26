Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

WATCH: Iowa Farmer Takes Cow to Dairy Queen

By Andy Gott
Posted by 
Kickin Country 100.5
Kickin Country 100.5
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is there anything more Midwest than taking your calf to Dairy Queen? One Iowa farmer made a video about his journey to DQ with his bovine companion, Gucci, and now they're both viral, internet sensations. Cows don't usually get this nice of a ride in terms of transportation but Gucci...

kikn.com
Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls, SD
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kikn.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Industry
City
Jesup, IA
State
South Dakota State
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farmer#Dairy Cows#Dairy Queen#Watch Dogs#Pets#Legen#Wealthiest Cities#Apples#Enjoy Sweets#Bananas#Watermelon#Grass#Snacks#Pears#Oranges#Man#Treat#Dq#Happy#Tik Tok Stars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Floyd County, IA951thebull.com

North Iowa Farmers Among Those Replanting Soybeans

The current heatwave might have erased your memory of frost in north Iowa as recently as the start of Memorial Day Weekend, but not if you’re a farmer. Frost late last month forced a number of area farmers to replant some soybeans and corn. While inconvenient, Iowa State University Extension Director for Floyd County Leslie Mehmen says farmers know how game plans can change thanks to Mother Nature.
Chautauqua County, NYwrfalp.com

Dairy Farmers in Chautauqua County Resilient Despite Effects of Pandemic

Dairy farmers remain optimistic in Chautauqua County despite hardships endured during the pandemic. That was the message from Cornell Cooperative Extension Farm Business Management Specialist Katelyn Walley-Stoll while talking about June being celebrated as “Dairy Month” in the United States. Walley-Stoll said the pandemic hit farms really hard with fees tacked onto milk prices as well as low milk prices causing farmers to dump milk, “For farms that were already struggling or having some cash flow issues or maybe the farm owners were getting to retirement age and didn’t necessarily have a new generation coming in, we did see some farms stop producing milk, sell businesses, or switch to producing beef cattle, or something a little less volatile which is unfortunate. But for the majority, dairy farmers are very resilient.”
Minnesota Statewinonapost.com

Top Minnesota dairy farms honored for superior cow care

Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen today released the annual list of top Minnesota dairy herds with low somatic cell counts (SCC). Somatic cell count is a key indicator of milk quality – a lower SCC count is better for cheese production and a longer shelf life for bottled milk. In honor of June Dairy Month, 96 Minnesota dairy farms — including 13 Winona County farms — are being recognized for superior herd management skills by achieving an average SCC of under 100,000.
AgriculturePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Late May Frost Forced Some Iowa Farmers to Replant Certain Crops

You know the old adage: don't plant your garden until Mother's Day Weekend. Well, one could make a similar argument in farming, however, we were well past Mother's Day Weekend when we got a late widespread May frost that impacted the crops of many Iowa farmers. Now, the late May frost seems like eons ago as it's been in the 90s this week, but we're now seeing that it did wreak havoc on many Iowa farmer's crops.
AgricultureNeowin

This UK farmer is using cow dung power to farm cryptocurrency

Philip Hughes, a man who resides in the Hendwr farm, located in the Denbighshire county, Wales, UK, is no ordinary farmer. While in a place like a farm, one would expect that cows would generally be reared for their milk, Hughes has been using the energy produced from his "cow muck" to actually farm cryptocurrency.
Agriculture101.9 KELO-FM

Column: Parched Dakotas put choke hold on U.S. corn, soy conditions

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Reuters) – Although the U.S. corn and soybean crops are doing relatively well, the latest conditions were below expectations with downright shocking results in North and South Dakota, where crops have struggled with drought, heat, and high winds. Crops in some states are doing better than a...
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Deepening Drought in the Northern Plains Takes Toll on Crops, Farmers

ROCKVILLE, Md. (DTN) -- Tyler Stafslien counts the time since his last measurable rain in months, not weeks. "The last real rain I got on my farm was in August 2020," the Makoti, North Dakota, farmer told DTN. "Spotty rains since then have given us about an inch between now and then. It's the worst dry conditions I've ever seen."
Agriculturearoundosceola.com

Keep Milk’n it! Tim the Dairy Farmer connects with Larry the Cable Guy for new comedy album

Tim the Dairy Farmer is definitely not a politician or motivational speaker. But he is a Florida dairy farmer and a stand-up comedian. His experiences on and off the farm allow him to bring out the humor of everyday rural life and you don’t have to be a farmer to understand Tim’s humor. Whether you are a blue-collar worker, “redneck,” or even a city slicker, Tim will have you doubled over with his laughs-per-minute style.
Agriculturefergusnow.com

Lakes Area Dairy Farmers Honored for Having Best Milk in Country

(KDLM) – A number of Lakes Area dairy farms have been honored for having some of the best milk in the country as National Dairy Month begins. Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen released the annual list of top Minnesota dairy herds, which included Suzanne Jacobs, Duane Burke, and Charles and Mary Schornack from Otter Tail County.
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

How is Iowa’s Favorite Ice Cream Truck Treat Non-Dairy!?

Admit it, your eyes still light up with child-like glee when the ice-cream truck ding rings through your neighborhood. I know they do. Mine certainly get wide and my mouth waters, and I have dairy issues so that means something. Especially as we've hit the 90's in recent days, the ice-cream truck dings are more than welcome.
Agriculturetigernet.com

It brings a whole new meaning to "prized dairy cow"

In the past some cows produced more milk then others. We just take it for granted that a dairy cow will produce milk in large amounts. Not so in the past. Now we have so much milk that people think it is bad for you so they started milking almonds....
Agricultureiowaagribusinessradionetwork.com

Rep. Ashley Hinson talks with northeast Iowa Farmers in Osage

Agriculture is the most essential industry to the global population. It covers everything we need to eat. That is why industry reps want to be at the table when ideas are being shared about how to improve the environment. Not only to discuss how changes will affect the industry but to also share those stories about how many farmers have already taken the bull by the horns and implemented successful practices on their own. And when these discussions are happening in the halls of Congress, it is important that Iowa’s representatives are on the ground to see what is being accomplished, so they can articulate those achievements back in Washington, D.C.
Milbank, SDAberdeen News

Farmers markets help Stohrs introduce goat dairy products to South Dakota

MILBANK — From improved genetics to robotic farming, the dairy industry has come a long way this past decade. One of the most significant changes has been the expansion of dairy goats. According to the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture census, dairy goat herds across the county increased by 61% between 2007 and 2017.
Lewis County, NYRomesentinel.com

Questions about food, dairy products? Ask a farmer, we know!

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is another installment in a series of columns to run weekly highlighting the area’s agricultural community. I vividly remember spending time on my great aunt and uncle’s dairy farm in Lewis County. They had 72 cows and a glass pipeline running through the barn. I loved going...
AgricultureLincoln Journal Star

Watch for Cat House awning at Haymarket Farmers’ Market

The Cat House (TCH) will be heading back to its usual spot at the Haymarket Farmers’ Market for six weeks beginning June 26 and running through Aug. 7. TCH volunteers will be selling catnip sticks, pet beds and carrier liners in a variety of fun prints, as well as TCH T-shirts. If you plan to attend, just look for TCH’s purple and white awning on Eighth Street between P and Q streets near The Mill.
Agriculturethegazette.com

Iowa entrepreneurs develop Farmmee app to connect farmers to services

With backgrounds in farming and agriculture, the trio behind a new farming app know the challenges that can come with farming on tight deadlines — haulers breaking down or storms threatening crops right before harvest. These challenges led three Iowa entrepreneurs to create Farmmee, an app aimed at helping connect...