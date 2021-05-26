Cancel
Music

Top 5 Favorite Songs with Jeri Anderson from the Morning Crew

By Jeri Anderson
KLAW 101
KLAW 101
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It has been nearly a month since I updated my top 5 list and there has definitely been some movement! I think we all go through cycles where during one cycle you like love songs, then you find yourself gravitating to fun, bouncy Summer songs. Or maybe, you find that you have an all girl roster of favorites. I'm pretty predictable for the most part. I will almost always have a Luke Combs or Brett Young song because they really speak to me, but there may be a surprise or two on this latest rendition of Jeri's Top 5!

KLAW 101

KLAW 101

Lawton, OK
KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

