Top 5 Favorite Songs with Jeri Anderson from the Morning Crew

It has been nearly a month since I updated my top 5 list and there has definitely been some movement! I think we all go through cycles where during one cycle you like love songs, then you find yourself gravitating to fun, bouncy Summer songs. Or maybe, you find that you have an all girl roster of favorites. I'm pretty predictable for the most part. I will almost always have a Luke Combs or Brett Young song because they really speak to me, but there may be a surprise or two on this latest rendition of Jeri's Top 5!