Xebec Adsorption Agrees to Expand Hydrogen Fueling Network in the Netherlands

By Michael Bates
ngtnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXebec Adsorption Inc. says its wholly owned subsidiary, HyGear, has signed an agreement to supply hydrogen to a fueling station in the Netherlands. The agreement includes the on-site generation and delivery of 130,000 kg of hydrogen from HyGear’s nearby decentralized hydrogen production hub in Arnhem, Netherlands, over a 1.5-year period. The supplied hydrogen is expected to support the fueling needs of approximately 33,000 fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) over the duration of the contract.

ngtnews.com
