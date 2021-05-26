Central Vista: 1,838 Trees To Be Transplanted For Construction Of 3 New Buildings

While designing its ‘arbor’ workspace for the westbank campus, studio gang looked back to the verdant meadows which long ago defined the landscape of san jose. the santa clara valley’s picturesque, overgrown nature is a paradise lost to a sprawling urban condition. now, the city enters a new era of development, one that understands and celebrates the ecological past in an effort toward a sustainable, and equally delightful future. characterized by its modular timber structure, and developed in partnership with urban community, peterson and OPtrust, ‘arbor’ will connect the urban workspace with nature as a contemporary and urban tree fort — dissolving the barriers between the sunlight, plantlife, and the office environment. designboom spoke with jeanne gang about the urban transformation of san jose and the impact of the performative timber building.