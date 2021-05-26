Cancel
Central Vista: 1,838 Trees To Be Transplanted For Construction Of 3 New Buildings

By Rahul Sharma
todaynewspost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CPWD has decided to transplant 1,838 trees from the campus of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), which is proposed to be demolished for the construction of three new office buildings under the Central Vista redevelopment project. The Central Public Works Department has invited bids according to...

