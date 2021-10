The Allen Lima Leadership class of 2021 held their graduation ceremony Thursday evening. The Lima Civic Center was filled with people from both this year and last year's class to celebrate the graduation. The graduates spent the past year seeing what it's like behind the scenes of what's going on in our community. The tools that were given to the Allen Lima Leadership class has taken them to the next level in their personal lives and careers.

LIMA, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO