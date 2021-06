Chlorophyll drops are a fad on TikTok. But this health trend has been around before. Celebrities such as Reece Witherspoon have talked about the benefits they’ve found. Suddenly, vitamin shops have a hard time keeping it in stock. Teens are raving about it for helping clear up their acne, making them feel good and some attribute it to weight loss. Doctors say it’s not a bad thing to switch out sodas and energy drinks for water with benefits. Chlorophyll is found in plants. You are consuming it when you eat spinach and other leafy greens. It has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It has been called a cancer fighter. The dosing is different depending on the brand and packaging. It’s recommended to build up to those dosages. Side effects can include stomach, nausea, diarrhea, and can make you more sensitive to the sun. It’s always smart to consult your doctor before beginning any supplement.