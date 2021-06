In 2009, Robin Soderling stunned world no. 1 Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros, producing the Spaniard's first loss at his beloved Major. Since 2004, Nadal had lost just two matches on clay in the best-of-five format, with the first of those standing as one of the biggest surprises in tennis history when Soderling took him down in the fourth round at Roland Garros!