LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning independent director and musician Tian Boothe recently announced she was fully engaged with producing a stand-alone musical album to partner with her short film "E.R. Compliance." The film features a troubled woman who grew up with a limited emotional range, struggling to connect with the first person who reaches out and touches her deeply. Boothe is known for such emotionally invested artistic works, having already achieved critical acclaim for other short projects like "Shattered Dream," and starring in the Amazon Prime film "Ain't No Other Way." The album for "E.R. Emotional Release" is scheduled for release in December 2021.