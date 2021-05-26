newsbreak-logo
Vanessa Redgrave Says She Will Not Appear In Kevin Spacey Comeback Pic ‘The Man Who Drew God’

By Tom Grater
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vanessa Redgrave has clarified that she will not be among the cast of The Man Who Drew God, the upcoming Italian film that is set to mark the big screen comeback of Kevin Spacey. Pic was announced earlier this week by its director, the famed Italian film personality Franco Nero,...

deadline.com
Deadline

Deadline

