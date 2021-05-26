Cancel
Feds ‘adapted quickly’ to support Indigenous communities but failed to fulfill staffing needs amid COVID-19: AG

By Page Widely
todaynewspost.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA — Indigenous Services Canada appropriately tailored its support for Indigenous communities to reflect COVID-19-related needs, says federal auditor general Karen Hogan, but failed to uphold more than half of the requests it received for additional nurses and paramedics. In an audit released Wednesday, Hogan states that the department didn’t...

todaynewspost.com
#Covid 19#Feds#Indigenous Peoples
