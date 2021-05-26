newsbreak-logo
William Shakespeare, one of the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine, dies of a stroke in England

By Alex Hider
NBC26
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam 'Bill' Shakespeare, one of the first people in the U.K. to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine upon its emergency approval, has died of a stroke, the country's National Health Service confirmed to the BBC. According to local politician Jayne Innes, Shakespeare died last week. "Greatly saddened and upset to hear...

www.nbc26.com
Related
Public HealthTaipei Times

COVID-19: Argentina reports Shakespeare’s death

BARD ERROR: A newsreader confused Bill Shakespeare, 81, the second person in the world to receive the Pfizer vaccine, with the playwright who died centuries ago. In what can only be described as a comedy of errors, an Argentinian TV news channel delivered a stunning, if slightly flawed, scoop when it reported that William Shakespeare, “one of the most important writers in the English language” had died five months after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
Public Healthbioprepwatch.com

Covid-19: The first man in the world to be vaccinated has died

Last Thursday, the first man to be vaccinated against Covid died. William Shakespeare died at the age of 81 after a long illness after suffering a stroke. British William Shakespeare dies at the age of 81. He is the first man to be vaccinated against itCovid-19. He died of a stroke in the hospital after that Long illness. William Shakespeare, also called Bell made history by name on December 8, being the first man to receive the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine At Coventry University Hospital. A former Rolls-Royce employee died in the same hospital. He left behind a wife, Joy, as well as two sons and four grandchildren..
Worldinews.co.uk

Argentinian TV accidentally announces death of playwright William Shakespeare in Coventry pensioner mix-up

Viewers of an Argentinian news channel were left baffled after it announced the famous playwright William Shakespeare had died five months after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine. In what has been widely dubbed as a “comedy of errors”, news presenter Noelia Novillo reported on Canal 26 on Thursday that “one of the most important writers in the English language” had died.
WorldBBC

Comedy of errors in Argentine TV Shakespeare mix-up

One man in his time really does play many parts, it seems, according to an Argentine newsreader who mixed up the author William Shakespeare with the first man to receive a Pfizer jab. Canal 26 presenter Noelia Novillo announced that "one of the most important writers in the English language...
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

TV anchor botches report of ‘Shakespeare’ death

This Argentinian newscaster had a Bard day at work. Noelia Novillo of TV Canal 26 likely didn’t know whether to be or not to be ashamed after reporting that William Shakespeare — “one of the most important writers in the English language” — died five months after getting the COVID-19 vaccine, the Guardian reported.
TrafficNY Daily News

Newscaster mistakenly reports the death of author William Shakespeare

To be or not to be? Definitely not. A newscaster in Argentina sadly reported the death of author William Shakespeare Thursday, whom she said was, “As we all know, one of the most important writers in the English language.”. While it’s true the “Romeo and Juliet” writer is dead —...
