newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Leading Dems seek input on ‘public option’ health care plan

By Jackson Ronnie
todaynewspost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Two leading congressional Democrats issued a call Wednesday for ideas on a “public option” health insurance plan, a campaign promise of President Joe Biden’s that faces long odds politically. The wide-ranging request from Sen. Patty Murray of Washington and Rep. Frank Pallone of New Jersey asks basic questions...

todaynewspost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patty Murray
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Frank Pallone
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Plan#Dems#Health Care Plan#Medicare#Health Care Costs#Americans#Gop#The Biden White House#Kaiser Family Foundation#Medicaid#Senate Health#Public Option Legislation#Affordable Care Act#Workable Legislation#Congressional Democrats#Major Employers#Democratic Candidates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Sen. Murray, Rep. Pallone Announce Plans to Develop a Public Option Proposal to Lower Health Care Costs

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), Chair of the Senate Health , Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee and Congressman. , announced their plans to develop legislation to establish a public option for health coverage to lower health care costs and help families get quality, affordable health care. The Chairs issued a Request for Information (RFI) today as they begin to work with their colleagues who have put forward public option proposals of their own to craft new comprehensive legislation.
Washington StatePosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Inslee, Murray, Cantwell oppose Simpson plan to remove dams

Washington state's top Democrats have come out against a proposal from U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, to remove four hydroelectric dams on the Snake River and replace their benefits as part of a huge infrastructure bill being crafted by the Biden administration. The post Inslee, Murray, Cantwell oppose Simpson plan to remove dams appeared first on Local News 8.
Public HealthWrcbtv.com

Covid-19 medical bills have left many in debt

A battle with Covid-19 left Irena Schulz with pain in her ears and hearing loss. It also saddled the retired Parkinson's and Alzheimer's researcher with nearly $10,000 of credit card debt from medical bills. As the pandemic begins to recede in the United States, its financial toll on Americans such...
Healthwnctimes.com

NC Medicaid Managed Care Health Plan Assignments Completed for Beneficiaries

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced all Medicaid beneficiaries currently eligible to transition to managed care have selected or been assigned a health plan with 97% enrolled in a plan that includes their current primary care provider (PCP) in network. As a result, nearly all...
Politicsrestorationnewsmedia.com

State agency seeks input on grant plans

RALEIGH — The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency is seeking public comment on Substantial Action Plan Amendment 2 of North Carolina’s U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation Action Plan. The draft amendment outlines how the state proposes to use a new allocation of $34.6...
Health Servicesjocoreport.com

Crisis Hastened Health-Care Reforms

RALEIGH — For all the suffering and damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s at least one silver lining: the experience may alter our health care system for the better. North Carolina is among many jurisdictions that adjusted its policies so medical providers could effectively respond to the crisis. The...
HealthNew Castle News

COLUMN BY JOEL MEKLER: The ABCDs of Medicare Drug Coverage

While I wish it was as simple as telling apples from oranges, Medicare Part A, B, C, and D coverage is quite different on how they cover prescription drugs. It depends on the drug, where you receive it, and whether you are in Original Medicare or have a Medicare Advantage plan.
Congress & CourtsNPR

The Effort To Reform The U.S. Military's Justice System Faces A New Fight

In the military, commanders and not prosecutors pick which serious criminal cases will go to trial. New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand says that system does not work. She now has bipartisan support for legislation that would change how criminal cases are handled for service members. But one Democrat is standing in her way. Here's NPR congressional reporter Claudia Grisales.
U.S. Politicsoutkick.com

Democrats Trying to Rewrite Lincoln’s Second Inaugural Address Line

Abraham Lincoln’s Second Inaugural Address, have you read it? If not, the clock is ticking. Democrats and a handful of Republicans are supporting legislation that would rewrite the motto of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), which is based on a specific quote from Lincoln’s Second Inaugural Address. “To care...
Healthmadison

Medicaid should have broad support -- Joyce Binder

I confess I do not understand a lot in our current political discussions. I do understand why we focus so much on winners and losers and not enough on solutions a majority can agree on with some compromise by all to find middle ground. The current nondebate on Medicaid expansion...
Health ServicesEffingham Daily News

Local hospitals join venture to improve health care for Medicare beneficiaries

The Illinois Rural Community Care Organization, LLC (IRCCO), the first statewide Accountable Care Organization (ACO) to serve rural Illinois, announced it is partnering with Collaborative Health Systems, a management services organization, to expand value-based care in Illinois. Through the agreement, rural and critical access hospitals and providers have agreed to...
Wyoming Statecannabisnewsworld.com

Wyoming Lawmakers Approve Marijuana Legalization Bill Sponsored By Top GOP Leaders

A Wyoming House committee on Friday approved a bill to legalize marijuana and briefly discussed a separate proposal to require state agencies to study and issue recommendations on allowing medical cannabis. The adult-use legalization legislation was taken up by the Judiciary Committee, whose Republican chair is its lead sponsor. It would allow adults 21 and older to purchase and possess up to three ounces of marijuana and cultivate up to 12 mature plants for personal use. The measure, which is also cosponsored by the House speaker and other top GOP lawmakers, cleared the panel in a 6-3 vote after receiving testimony from state agencies and the public—including former U.S. senator and Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Chafee, who now resides in Wyoming. “With my opening remarks, I would pose this question to the committee, which is simply: is Wyoming ready to legalize marijuana?” Chairman Jared Olsen (R) said. “That’s the question in front of this committee, that’s the topic that this legislature has not heard for over four years now, so I think this marks an important moment in Wyoming, where we are now discussing a topic that we’ve all avoided for many years.” He also cited recent surveys showing majority public support for the policy change, both in Wyoming and nationally, and the increasing number of states where voters have approved legalization via ballot. Olsen said he expects voters in Wyoming to take the the lead on ending cannabis prohibition if the legislature doesn’t act. If a voter-led legalization initiative passes, the chairman pointed out, “it means that the legislative process doesn’t design the regulation of marijuana.” “Instead, the public by ballot initiative, which may be a lot more simplistic, decides what that will look like,” he said. “And then you will return to decide how do we adjust that?…
Illinois StateThe State Journal

Column: How Illinois saved money using the private sector to purchase drugs

A sizable part of the Illinois budget provides medical care for its residents who do not have the means to purchase health insurance on their own. While reducing this cost without sacrificing the quality of care can be difficult and politically contentious, the state recently managed to save tens of millions of dollars simply by employing the private sector to help negotiate prices for a new lifesaving drug.