LeBron James Predicted Anthony Davis Would Have a Strong Performance in the Lakers’ Game 2 Matchup With the Suns and Was Right on the Money

Desperately needing a win on Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers avoided going down 0-2 in their first-round matchup with the Phoenix Suns with a 109-102 victory behind clutch performances from Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Davis was extremely hard on himself following his subpar performance on Sunday but owned up to it and took full responsibility for the Lakers’ loss in Game 1. He bounced back with a stellar showing in Game 2, which is exactly what LeBron predicted he would do, and LA now owns the home-court advantage as the series shifts to Staples Center.

