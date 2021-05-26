Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

DMX Planned "Exodus" Album Title Before His Passing: Report

By Aron A.
hotnewhiphop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe death of DMX remains one of the biggest tragedies of the year so far. The iconic Yonkers legend influenced an entire generation of rappers, cemented his name in the pantheon of great MCs, and remained just as authentic in his final days as he was when he first entered the rap game. Fans had already anticipated a new album from the rapper before his death. Last summer, he hinted that his new album was complete and that it included an array of features.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Swizz Beatz
Person
Westside Gunn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmx#Dmx#Yonkers#Conway The Machine#Ruff Ryders#Exodus Skit#Rappers#Hood Blues#Tracks#Tmz Reports#Fiancee Desiree#Taste#Letter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Club 93.7

DMX’s Posthumous Album Exodus Arrives – Listen

Nearly two months after his tragic death at the age of 50, DMX's posthumous album, Exodus, has arrived. What may be X's last ride contains 13 songs. The star-studded tracklist features names like Jay-Z, Nas—who has two features on the project—Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, The LOX, Moneybagg Yo, Bono and others. The Pop Smoke collaboration that was expected to be on the album did not make the final cut.
Music2dopeboyz.com

DMX’s Legacy Lives On Through New Album, ‘Exodus’

Before we get into the post, we’d like to offer another Rest in Peace to the late great Earl “DMX” Simmons as we continue to send love and positivity to his family, friends, and fans. There will never be another like him. As hard as it is to believe, it...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Swizz Beatz Debuts Unreleased J. Cole Verse On DMX, Jay-Z, & Nas' "Bath Salts"

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland embarked on an epic journey that was a rematch via their popular Verzuz series on Sunday. Fans were blessed with a treat though, as Swizz dropped off a J. Cole verse on DMX's "Bath Salts." The original version of the track exists on the rapper's posthumous album and features Jay-Z and Nas. The two icons have been collaborating more as of late, in both music and business. However, Cole's appearance was definitely a nice surprise.
MusicPosted by
defpen

Swizz Beatz Teases “Bath Salts” Remix With J. Cole During Verzuz Battle

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland continue to venture into new territory with Verzuz. Yesterday, the two producers participated in the first Verzuz rematch. Adding to the special occasion, they hosted the first Verzuz event in front of a live audience. The added energy from the crowd made for a few special moments including the debut of a special version of “Bath Salts” from DMX’s posthumous album, Exodus. Swizz Beatz began by playing the original version with DMX, Nas and Jay-Z.
MusicPosted by
iHeartRadio

DMX's 8-Year-Old Daughter To Appear On Rapper's Posthumous Album 'Exodus'

DMX's daughter, 8-year-old Sonovah Hillman Jr., was a shining star during the rapper's public "Celebration of Life" memorial service, performing a special version of his rap titled "Slippin." Now, it has been revealed that she’s set to be a part of the late, great star's posthumous album, Exodus, which was executive produced by Swizz Beatz and drops May 28.
CelebritiesPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Review: DMX’s posthumous ‘Exodus’ is an artistic triumph amid a tragic new normal for hip-hop

One unsettling sign of how big the business for posthumous hip-hop albums has become: DMX’s “Exodus,” which arrives just weeks after the gravel-voiced rapper’s death on April 9 at age 50, does so minus a planned appearance by the late Pop Smoke — because, DMX’s producer says, the verse in question ended up on one of Pop Smoke’s posthumous records first.
MusicBirmingham Star

Artists pay homage to DMX in his new album 'Exodus'

Washington [US], May 29 (ANI): Late American rapper and songwriter DMX's album, 'EXODUS', finally dropped on Friday, and it's filled with assists from musicians like Alicia Keys, Bono, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Snoop, The Lox, Usher, Moneybagg Yo, Griselda and Kanye West. According to TMZ, the album has been produced by...
Celebritieshypefresh.co

Swizz Beatz Reveals Why Pop Smoke Isn’t On DMX’s “Exodus” Album

Despite a star-studded tracklist on DMX’s posthumous album “Exodus,” the late Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke was noticeably absent. During an interview with the “Drink Champs” podcast earlier this year, X confirmed that there was a collaboration with Pop Smoke, who was initially set to appear on “Money Money Money.”. Executive...
Musichot1061.com

DMX Releases New Song ‘Hood Blues’ Ahead of Posthumous Album

DMX’s legacy continues. On Tuesday (May 25), the late star’s second posthumously released song, titled “Hood Blues” made its debut. The track, dropped by Def Jam Recordings, was produced by Swizz Beatz and features Benny the Butcher alongside his cousins, brothers Conway the Machine and Westside Gunn. “Hood Blues” comes...
MusicPeople

DMX Says He Thanks 'God for Every Moment' of His Life in Last Recorded Interview Before His Death

TV One is sharing a glimpse of DMX's last recorded interview for the network's upcoming special about the late rapper. Last month, TV One announced an exclusive special episode of Uncensored which will feature the "Ruff Ryder's Anthem" rapper looking back on his life and legacy. In a preview clip for the episode released on Tuesday, a spotlit DMX speaks about being grateful for helping to launch a music industry "movement" and for "every moment" of his life.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

DMX's Estate Worth Under $1 Million, Possibly Less Than $50K: Report

Multi-platinum recording artist and music legend DMX sold millions of records throughout his prolific career but according to recent court documents, the rapper left behind an estate worth less than $1 million, and possibly even under $50,000. The court documents, which were filled out by DMX's daughters Sasha Simmons and Jada Oden on May 10, as well as his sons Xavier, Tacoma and Sean Simmons on May 21, gave conflicting numbers with regards to the value of the rapper's estate.
Musicfoxbangor.com

DMX Album ‘EXODUS’ Drops with Jay-Z, Bono, Snoop, Kanye

DMX lives on with his voice … and with an assist from some very famous musical friends. X’s album, “EXODUS,” just dropped, and it’s filled with assists from folks like Alicia Keys, Bono, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Snoop, The Lox, Usher, Moneybagg Yo, Griselda and Kanye. The album was produced by...
MusicRegister Citizen

DMX Becomes Posthumous Product With 'Exodus'

An early concern of social media was what would happen to a person’s online presence when they died. As Facebook gained traction, the accounts of those who’d recently passed away became living memorials, with friends and loved ones posting comments in remembrance. Sometimes an estate would continue to post on a deceased loved one’s behalf, raising questions about what exactly it means to honor the dead. In music, as streaming platforms similarly reconfigure our relationships with the artists we love, posthumous releases have thrived, presenting another awkward tension. Grieving fans surely want to hear new work from their favorite artists, but it’s hard to know if these albums — which have arrived at a tragically rapid clip in the past year — would have existed in their same form had the artists been able to have a say.