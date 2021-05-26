DMX Planned "Exodus" Album Title Before His Passing: Report
The death of DMX remains one of the biggest tragedies of the year so far. The iconic Yonkers legend influenced an entire generation of rappers, cemented his name in the pantheon of great MCs, and remained just as authentic in his final days as he was when he first entered the rap game. Fans had already anticipated a new album from the rapper before his death. Last summer, he hinted that his new album was complete and that it included an array of features.www.hotnewhiphop.com