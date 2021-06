HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve seen a couple of rounds of showers today ahead of our cold front, with more possible heading through this evening. We’re still watching our cold front gathering steam to our west. We’re watching showers and storms developing along it. those will attempt to move into our area as we head into the evening hours. The entire area remains under a Marginal (one out of five) severe weather risk for tonight due to the possibility for a rogue damaging wind gust. Once this main line works through, we will see things beginning to diminish as we calm back to mostly cloudy skies. Lows stay stagnant from the past couple of nights, in the lower to middle 60s.