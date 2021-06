(KSLA) - Rain stays limited on Thursday, but expect increasing chances for showers and storms this weekend and into next week. Overnight, it will be partly cloudy with little to no rain. I think it will stay dry for most. As we wake up in the morning on your Thursday it will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures a little cool. Lows will be in the upper 50s around Idabel and DeQueen, but lower to mid 60s everywhere else.