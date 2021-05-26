newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Kansas Senate Republicans elect new majority leader after Suellentrop ouster

By Katie Bernard
Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

Kansas Republican senators chose Sen. Larry Alley as their new majority leader Wednesday as they closed the door on a chaotic session nearly two months after removing Sen. Gene Suellentrop from the powerful position. Alley, a Winfield Republican, has been acting as majority leader since Suellentrop’s arrest for alleged DUI...

www.kansascity.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Alley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Senate#Senate Republicans#Republican Senators#Senate Leadership#Republican Leadership#The Senate#Mcpherson Republican#Highway Patrol#Winfield Republican#Suellentrop Ouster#Republican Caucus#Sen Gene Suellentrop#Assistant Majority Leader#Debate#Senator Alley#Sen Larry Alley#Sen Renee Erickson#Topeka Kansas#Wichita#March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Congress & CourtsFort Worth Star-Telegram

Presidential panel on Capitol riot sought by Democratic lawmaker

WASHINGTON — A Democratic lawmaker called for a presidential commission to investigate the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol after Senate Republicans blocked legislation mandating the inquiry. The suggestion raised by Rep. Gerry Connolly’s would in effect take the matter out of Congress, bypassing Republican opposition. The GOP prevented...
Congress & Courtstri-lakestribune.net

Republicans in U.S. Senate block probe of Capitol riot

The vote highlighted how Republicans are reluctant to cooperate. Schumer had sought to pass USICA on Thursday, but it was delayed by partisan political disagreement over how much time was allowed to consider amendments and which amendments would get votes. Immediately after the defeat, Senate leader Chuck Schumer set a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Ex-RNC Chair Blasts Republicans After They Block Jan. 6 Commission: 'Pathetic Cowards'

Michael Steele, the former chair of the Republican National Committee, condemned fellow Republicans after they successfully blocked the bipartisan January 6 commission from moving forward on Friday, calling the GOP lawmakers "pathetic cowards." Senate Republicans blocked the January 6 commission—which aimed to investigate the pro-Trump insurrection targeting the U.S. Capitol—from...
Congress & Courtswwno.org

Majority Of Senate Republicans Remain Opposed To Insurrection Probe

The Senate is expected to take up legislation today to establish a commission meant to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Senate Republicans, though, will likely block this. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died after a confrontation with the rioters on that day. His mother, Gladys Sicknick, spoke briefly to NPR's Claudia Grisales.
Congress & Courtswibqam.com

Senator Capito says Republicans plan new U.S. infrastructure offer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Republicans will unveil a new counteroffer to President Joe Biden’s $1.7 trillion infrastructure proposal on Thursday, in an 11th-hour bid to reach a bipartisan agreement as an unofficial deadline looms. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, who is leading a six-member Republican negotiating team, told reporters on Tuesday...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Joe Manchin “very disappointed” after Republicans use filibuster to kill Capitol riot commission

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) talks with reporters after stepping off the Senate Floor at the U.S. Capitol on May 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Sen. Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat who has positioned himself as a fulcrum of power in the evenly divided Senate, expressed disappointment on Friday after Senate Republicans predictably used the filibuster — which he supports — to block a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Kansas Statesumnernewscow.com

Sen. Larry Alley has been elected as Kansas State Majority Leader

Sumner Newscow report — Republican members of the Kansas Senate voted to select Sen. Larry Alley as their majority leader Wednesday. Alley, who represents Sumner County, is state senator of the 32nd District. The move comes after lawmakers moved earlier this year to remove Sen. Gene Suellentrop, R-Wichita, from the...
Illinois StatePosted by
CBS Chicago

Illinois Democrats Release Proposed Maps For General Assembly’s House, Senate Districts; Republicans Slam Maps As ‘Effort To Block Fair Elections’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Democratic legislators have released proposed maps for the state’s 118 House and 59 Senate districts that they said “ensure the broad racial and geographic diversity of Illinois is reflected in the General Assembly,” but that Republicans called partisan. “Redistricting is about making sure all voices are...
Pennsylvania Statewdac.com

State Senate Leaders Welcome New Area Lawmaker

HARRISBURG – PA state Senate leadership welcomed Senator-Elect Chris Gebhard of the 48th District to the Senate Republican Caucus. The 48th District includes all of Lebanon County and parts of Dauphin and York Counties. Gebhard was elected in a special election following the death of Sen. Dave Arnold. The current term will conclude in December 2022. During his time in office, Gebhard wants to ensure PA has fair and honest elections, reopen the Commonwealth’s economy and schools, help small business owners recover from Gov. Wolf’s draconian lockdown orders, and replace the governor’s tax-and-spend budget proposal with a fiscally responsible budget that puts families and taxpayers first. With the addition of Gebhard, voters have given Senate Republicans a 28-21 majority in the state Senate, with one independent member who caucuses with Senate Republicans.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Republicans eye new House majority through redistricting

Republican state legislators see this year’s decennial redistricting process as a prime opportunity to gain House seats in next year’s midterms — with some believing those gains alone can help the GOP take back the majority. Legislators are preparing for the most public redistricting process in American history. Both Democrats...