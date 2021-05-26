Kansas Senate Republicans elect new majority leader after Suellentrop ouster

HARRISBURG – PA state Senate leadership welcomed Senator-Elect Chris Gebhard of the 48th District to the Senate Republican Caucus. The 48th District includes all of Lebanon County and parts of Dauphin and York Counties. Gebhard was elected in a special election following the death of Sen. Dave Arnold. The current term will conclude in December 2022. During his time in office, Gebhard wants to ensure PA has fair and honest elections, reopen the Commonwealth’s economy and schools, help small business owners recover from Gov. Wolf’s draconian lockdown orders, and replace the governor’s tax-and-spend budget proposal with a fiscally responsible budget that puts families and taxpayers first. With the addition of Gebhard, voters have given Senate Republicans a 28-21 majority in the state Senate, with one independent member who caucuses with Senate Republicans.