The hyperlocal social media site Nextdoor was created to connect neighbors. But is it actually spying on people while they spy on each other?. Thinking about the hyperlocal social media app Nextdoor, I can’t get that Rockwell/Michael Jackson song out of my head. You know the one: “I always feel like/Somebody’s watching meeeeeee.” That’s because if you’re on Nextdoor, you know that most of it is neighbors ratting each other out for perceived antisocial behavior at best, and criminal activity at worst.