The Northern Diamondback Terrapin is a turtle so tenacious its story is just waiting to be shared. They’re idolized as a mascot and quicker than a hare. The Northern Diamondback Terrapin calls the marshes of the East Coast home and is the only turtle in North America that lives exclusively in brackish water. This terrific turtle can be quickly distinguished due to its diamond patterned shell and unique smattering of speckles across its skin. Terrapin skin is largely impermeable to salt, which allows them to spend long periods of time in saline water. Speaking of water, terrapins are strong swimmers with webbed back feet. Though terrapins do not typically make long distance migrations, females will travel considerable distances on land to lay clutches of eggs. Terrapins display high site fidelity, meaning they’ll return to the same place to lay their eggs each year.