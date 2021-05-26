Cancel
Politics

DNR policy board approves first steps to more PFAS regulation; chair presides as Evers appointee awaits confirmation

By CHRIS HUBBUCH
Lake Geneva Regional News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith its former chairman refusing to give up his seat, Wisconsin’s natural resources policy board approved the first steps Wednesday toward establishing limits on more harmful chemicals in water. The Natural Resources Board voted 6-1 to approve preliminary hearings required to begin setting ground and drinking water standards for PFAS...

www.lakegenevanews.net
State
Wisconsin State
