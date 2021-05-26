Old Globe theater appoints two new associate producers

New York Foundation Celebrates New Executive Director, Rickke Mananzala. Six months ago, Maria Mottola shared that she would be leaving the role of Executive Director of the New York Foundation with the intention to make space for new leadership in philanthropy. With recognition of the profound transformations taking place across the country, Maria and the Board of Trustees initiated a recruitment process that was grounded in the foundation’s longtime commitment to being collaborative, self-reflective, catalytic, and responsive to what New Yorkers need to build community power. After engaging in an extensive search to identify a leader who will chart a path forward for the foundation from the standpoint of possibility and creative reimagining, we are pleased to announce our new Executive Director: Rickke Mananzala.