Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Old Globe theater appoints two new associate producers

By Pam Kragen, The San Diego Union-Tribune
northwestgeorgianews.com
 8 days ago

The Old Globe announced Wednesday the appointment of Lamar Perry and Kim Montelibano Heil to the new positions of associate producer. Perry has worked as an artistic associate at the Globe since 2018. Montelibano Heil has served as associate producer and casting director at San Diego Repertory Theatre since 2017. She is rejoining the Globe, where she worked from 2004 to 2013 in the education and artistic departments.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artistic Director#Musical Director#Repertory Theatre Award#Musical Theater#Musical Theatre#The Old Globe#American#Instagram Live#Bipoc#San Diego Union Tribune#Associate Producer#Producers#Artistic Departments#Education Director#Casting#Outreach#Upcoming Projects#Mentors#Nationwide#Imagination
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Entertainmentcoachellavalleyweekly.com

NEW TO OWN FOR THE HOME THEATER

Desperate for cash to save his dying mom, college wrestler Ali (George Kosturos) enters the hidden and mostly secret world of underground fighting. Ali shows promise, but he lacks skills, and gets beaten bloody. Duke (Sean Patrick Flannery), a troubled handler, takes pity on the boy and personally trains him to be a fiercer fighter and stronger competitor – but is it enough to make Ali a winner? This gritty and heartfelt action tale also stars Tommy Flanagan (“Sons of Anarchy”). Lionsgate. Blu-ray.
BusinessPosted by
Deadline

Gaumont UK Appoints ‘Vera’ & ‘New Tricks’ Producer As Creative Director

EXCLUSIVE: London-based Gaumont UK is bolstering its local team with the appointment of Wall To Wall’s Executive Producer For Drama Myar Craig-Brown as Creative Director. Craig-Brown will oversee Gaumont’s growing slate of drama for the global market and will report directly into executive producer Alison Jackson (Tin Star) who heads up Gaumont’s UK division.
Performing ArtsPosted by
Times of San Diego

Old Globe Returns with Summer Slate of Free Films, Cabaret Shows, Shakespeare

The Old Globe begins the process of reopening Friday when events return to the outdoor Lowell Davies Festival Theatre at Balboa Park. The Davies theatre hosts a free series of movies through July 3 – first up, Dreamgirls – along with live cabarets and performances of Shakespeare scenes, which begin June 19. Fully staged productions resume in August, when the musical Hair opens.
Jersey City, NJpace.edu

New Jersey Stage featured Dyson Professor Catalina Florina Florescu in "Jersey City Theater Center Wraps Up 2021 Stages Festival Across Final Two Thursdays In May"

New Jersey Stage featured Dyson Professor Catalina Florina Florescu in "Jersey City Theater Center Wraps Up 2021 Stages Festival Across Final Two Thursdays In May" Catalina Florina Florescu, a professor of theatre at Pace University in New York, who is a resident theater curator of the Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) is the Festival’s curator.
Musictheviolinchannel.com

BBC Philharmonic Appoints New Composer in Association

In his position, Coult will compose three new pieces for the BBC Philharmonic. The premiere of his first commission, Pleasure Garden, will take place in Fall 2021. A graduate of the University of Manchester and King's College London, Tom Coult's works have been performed by the Netherlands Radio Philharmonic, London Sinfonietta, and Royal Philharmonic — as well as the Arditti Quartet and the Fidelio Trio.
CollegesHerald Democrat

New theater director headed to SOSU

Riley Risso Coker will begin her duties of Director of Theatre at Southeastern Oklahoma State University on June 7. She is an Associate Professor of Theatre at Southeastern, where she teaches courses in acting, film, dance and theatre management. She also serves as the Director of the SPARKS Dance Team and is the faculty sponsor for Alpha Psi Omega -- a theatre fraternity.
Movieswhbl.com

James Bond movies to stay in theaters despite Amazon deal, producers say

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The James Bond movies will stay in movie theaters despite the Amazon.com acquisition of the MGM studio which is home to the action adventure franchise, the film’s producers said in a statement to Variety on Wednesday. “We are committed to continuing to make James Bond films...
Red Bank, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Two River Theater Launches "Radio Plays" Series

(RED BANK, NJ) -- Two River Theater invites audiences to sit back, relax, and listen to three exciting new dramas by some of the country’s most renowned writers, including Obie-award-winning playwright and actor David Greenspan, who adapted Thornton Wilder’s novel The Bridge of San Luis Rey, which Two River premiered in 2018.
Fitchburg, WIwglr.com

Former New Vision movie theater to reopen as AMC theater

FITCHBURG, Wis. — After being shuttered for nearly a year, the IMAX theater in Fitchburg is set to reopen, this time under new ownership. The previous theater to inhabit the space on McKee Road closed in July 2020 following failed lease negotiations. The theater’s owner told News 3 Now the pandemic exacerbated the company’s financial troubles.
East Hampton, NYNewsday

Two more Regal theaters reopening on LI

The Regal cinema chain will reopen two locations in the Hamptons this weekend, adding to the company’s growing list of up-and-running theaters in the Long Island region. The Regal UA East Hampton Cinema, at 30 Main St., and the Regal UA Hamptons Bays, at 119 W. Montauk Hwy., will open for business Friday, according to a news release issued late Thursday afternoon.
Celebritiesimdb.com

HFPA Releases New Code of Conduct for Reforming Golden Globes Organization

The board of Hollywood Foreign Press Association released a statement on Friday afternoon outlining its most recent moves to reform the organization. “As we’ve said before, we are dedicated to transformational reform and are implementing changes as quickly as possible without sacrificing the integrity of the process,” the statement reads, in part. “In the spirit of transparency and accountability, we intend to regularly update the industry and the public on our progress with our timeline, with more details to come in the coming weeks.”
New York City, NYphilanthropynewyork.org

New York Foundation Celebrates New Executive Director, Rickke Mananzala

New York Foundation Celebrates New Executive Director, Rickke Mananzala. Six months ago, Maria Mottola shared that she would be leaving the role of Executive Director of the New York Foundation with the intention to make space for new leadership in philanthropy. With recognition of the profound transformations taking place across the country, Maria and the Board of Trustees initiated a recruitment process that was grounded in the foundation’s longtime commitment to being collaborative, self-reflective, catalytic, and responsive to what New Yorkers need to build community power. After engaging in an extensive search to identify a leader who will chart a path forward for the foundation from the standpoint of possibility and creative reimagining, we are pleased to announce our new Executive Director: Rickke Mananzala.
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

Watch The New Trailer For M. Night Shyamalan’s OLD Movie – In Theaters July 23

Universal Pictures has debuted the trailer and new poster for OLD. This summer, visionary filmmaker and Oscar-nominated director M. Night Shyamalan (THE SIXTH SENSE, SPLIT, UNBREAKABLE) unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives into a single day.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Sharon Stone, Delroy Lindo, Bryan Cranston to Serve on Tribeca Film Festival Jury

Sharon Stone, Patricia Arquette, Sanaa Lathan, Warrington Hudlin, Delroy Lindo, Elijah Wood, Bryan Cranston, Andre Holland, Margaret Cho and Hari Nef will serve as jury members for the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. Tribeca, running from June 9 to June 20, is celebrating its 20th anniversary. More from Variety. The jurors...